For its centennial celebration the Southwestern Athletic Conference has turned a global pandemic into a memorable non-athletic season.
Earlier this week, because of COVID-19 concerns, the conference that features 10 historically Black colleges and universities became the fifth of 13 overall FCS conferences to cancel fall sports. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the country’s only other HBCU Division I conference, along with the Ivy and Patriot leagues and CAA Football have also cancelled their fall sports season.
In addition to the MEAC, the nation’s HBCU Division II conferences — the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — have also cancelled their fall sports season. The CIAA is the nation’s oldest HBCU conference.
The SWAC has instead decided to become a trendsetter by announcing it will play a seven-game football season after an eight-week training period in January. Every SWAC program will play six conference games: four divisional and two cross-divisional. There is also an option to play one non-conference game.
Having the fall season compete with the winter season will be a tremendous undertaking but the SWAC is ready for the challenge.
“We have the capacity and the facilities to be able to facilitate this [athletic endeavor],” said SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland. “When you look at the Southwestern Athletic Conference we have, relatively, all 10-member institutions have new facilities. We’ve led the FCS in attendance 42 out of the last 43 years. We have relatively good facilities.
“The biggest challenge for us won’t be [facilities] it will be human resources. Given where we would have to spend to facilitate fall sports, we can adjust those numbers to the spring in order to make it go,” he said.
“We’ve been doing things our own way for quite some time. HBCUs were derived from a standpoint they were predominantly in the South. When our slaves were freed, they needed a place to go to get educated. One of the unique things about the Southwest Athletic Conference is we don’t participate in the FCS playoffs. We have our own championship game and then we’ll go to the Celebration Bowl [where the SWAC champion plays the MEAC champion for the HBCU championship].
“We didn’t necessarily have to wait on other conferences to make their decision,” McClelland said. “We have enough teams within our membership and our fan base is that large where we can generate our own revenue so we were able to put our own plan together and move forward with that plan. “
The SWAC’s decision came after a virtual meeting of McClelland and the school presidents and chancellors.
Prairie View A&M is the only remaining charter member of the conference that was formed in 1920. Other SWAC members are Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State (two-time defending football champ), Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Southern and Texas Southern.
Next July, the SWAC will expand to 12 members with the addition of MEAC members Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M.
“We look to be around for 100 more years,” said McClelland. “When you have athletes choosing to go HBCUs, that makes our future extremely bright.”
