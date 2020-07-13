The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s oldest African-American athletic conference, is leading Black college sports by example.
Out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAA has suspended all fall sports. Comprised of 12 historically Black colleges and universities — including Lincoln University — the CIAA said in a statement that several of its schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. It said the recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of those states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA institutions.
“We made a decision that was best for the 12-member schools of the CIAA,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “We did it at the right time. We [made our decision] on what is important to the CIAA.”
After the CIAA made its decision, the 14-member Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference quickly announced it has suspended all intercollegiate sports activities for the rest of the calendar year.
The 11-member Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has not made a decision on suspending sports. Delaware State University is a member of the MEAC.
The 10-member Southwestern Athletic Conference has also not given any indication if it wouldn’t field teams this fall. The conference has identified baseline best practices to support a safe return to sporting activity. The SWAC COVID-19 Advisory Committee has adopted several principles including using The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local and state government health agencies as guides through the pandemic.
“Have we been watching to see what everyone else is doing? As part of the industry, absolutely, that’s we’re supposed to do,” McWilliams said. “Regardless of what everyone else does, we did the best timing for the CIAA.”
Several CIAA member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. This recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions. There are eight CIAA schools in North Carolina. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 79,349 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic hit the state in early March.
McWilliams, who said that all scholarships will be honored, added there was a chance the CIAA could have a modified schedule of competition for football and volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country during the spring of 2021.
“Those athletes, especially the seniors, deserve an opportunity to compete,” McWilliams said. “We’re going to look at the situation and see what can work.”
The CIAA will take a big hit financially. Football is the major revenue producer for many schools. Even if schools play in the spring, there’s a good chance the revenue will be low.
“We’re somewhere where we’ve never been before,” McWilliams said. “We’re going to be looking at everything but the most important thing is the health and safety of our students. More than games, that’s what the CIAA is concerned about.”
