There is probably one single thing that aligns all educational advocates and activists and that’s caregiver and student engagement. It is critical for building and maintaining school communities that truly serve every student. But parent engagement that focuses on a single school, student or policy can send harmful messages, whether intentional or not.
Recently at the Board of Education’s monthly action meeting, numerous parents and students spoke out against the changes being made to the school selection process. They continued during a City Council hearing called by Republican Councilmember at-large David Oh. In their testimony about how changes would affect them personally there was frequent mention of neighborhood schools. None of the speakers discussed these pillars of their community with anything other than dismissal and ridicule. These schools, which are abundant with loving staff, convenient, and required to welcome all students without applications, test scores or lotteries, were mentioned as the fate that all of the speakers were trying to avoid. It is unclear how much time and energy was spent exploring their neighborhood schools by the speakers, but given our experience we wonder if any of them had ever even been inside the buildings.
We also heard from our own student organizers that in their day-to-day experience at these special admission schools, teachers and staff use the threat of sending students back to “their neighborhood school” as a push for them to keep their grades and attendance up and as an incentive to be “well-behaved.” We hope it was not the intention of the speakers to disparage and harm the students, teachers and staff who show up every day at our neighborhood schools; but they did. It is stinging to hear that people would move out of the city rather than attend schools many of our children show up to every day.
While there is plenty of blame to lay at the state and the school district’s feet for the conditions of our neighborhood schools, we can’t forget the role of parents, caregivers and students. The majority of the admission-based schools have substantial parent groups ready to organize and fund many of the shortcomings left by dismal state and local funding. These schools are then better poised to fill gaps left from a lack of urgency in addressing facilities and resources by the school district. In this case parent voices and advocacy have widened the inequities between schools by bestowing piles of cash on some special admits while leaving the rest of the schools to take what is given to them.
Many of those who spoke, young and old, know this to be true, but even in their testimony, there was no acknowledgement or movement to advocate for new facilities, equipment or equity for these neighborhood schools by any of them. Between now and September, if the number of parents who are fighting the changes on the special admissions policy showed up and asked their neighborhood schools what they needed and then helped them get it, a real start at addressing inequity could be made. That is what we are advocating for.
As this outrage at the change in admission process drowns out all other school-related advocacy, a number of points are being missed. There is no pushback on how students from “under-represented” (which should be “systematically excluded and institutionally oppressed”) ZIP codes will be supported upon their admission. Many of these schools have a dreadful track record of supporting students of color, who are often marginalized at schools like Masterman. Relatedly, schools like Carver ES are not acknowledged for their role as a historically Black institution whose demographics are changing rapidly (from 68% Black/African American in 2018-19 to 60% in 2021-22). Nor is there a request to learn from neighborhood schools like Strawberry Mansion and Furness high schools that have worked on creating close-knit communities that support the whole student.
We will always remain fierce and strong advocates and activists for more parent and student voices in every part of our school system, but we felt that the loud chorus of outrage was drowning out the real work that is needed to truly address inequity and transform our schools. Decreasing inequity across our schools begins at the neighborhood level and that is where focus should be, not on a fight about admissions for a few students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.