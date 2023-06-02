Public transit in Philadelphia needs to be made safe.
But if criminals think they can hide their identity and get away with robbing and shooting people without getting caught they will continue to make riding public transit in Philadelphia a fearful decision for riders.
That’s why SEPTA is right in announcing new enforcement of a ski mask ban after a teen was fatally shot by someone wearing one on a bus.
Riders will be escorted off the system if they don’t remove them, said SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. “For the safety of our customers and employees, and to help in identifying suspects who commit crimes on SEPTA, ski masks and similar types of coverings are prohibited on SEPTA property,” Golden said.
SEPTA is ramping up enforcement of its ski mask ban following a recent string of violent incidents on public transportation.
The agency made the announcement after the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Randy Mills on a bus in Germantown last Thursday. Two men were also shot on the Route 33 bus on May 17, near 21st and Diamond streets.
Riders wearing ski masks should expect to be confronted by SEPTA police and asked to remove them or get off the vehicle.
“These full head coverings are a major issue because we’re seeing it routinely being worn in 80-degree weather or above, and there is no legitimate reason, pandemic withstanding, no legitimate reason to wear a full head covering in public,” SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson said in a press conference.
Golden said that people wearing COVID-19 safety masks, religious coverings, or medical masks will not be impacted.
Some may criticize the ban as an attack on civil liberties.
But such bans are not unusual. Many banks have posted signs indicating that face coverings including scarves, ski-masks and motorcycle helmets, as well as sunglasses, must be removed.
In many states and many countries it is illegal to wear a ski mask in public and in specific circumstances.
The anti-mask ban is designed to prevent criminals from concealing their face when committing a crime.
However, no one should be under the illusion that a ski mask ban will stop all crime on public transit.
Criminals have become so emboldened in the city that some steal and shoot in broad daylight with their faces totally exposed. Too many violent repeat offenders lack fear of arrest, or prosecution of any significant consequence.
Many Philadelphians do not have cars and are heavily dependent on SEPTA for transportation. They need to be able to safely ride to work, go to school, shop and enjoy the city.
While not a cure-all, the ban on ski masks along with the use of security cameras will help deter crime and catch criminals.
