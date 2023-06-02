SEPTA bus

SEPTA is ramping up enforcement of a ski mask ban after a teen was fatally shot by someone wearing one on a bus. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Public transit in Philadelphia needs to be made safe.

But if criminals think they can hide their identity and get away with robbing and shooting people without getting caught they will continue to make riding public transit in Philadelphia a fearful decision for riders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.