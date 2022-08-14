There’s nothing like growing up on a block that has a sense of community, all the kids on the block playing with one another, putting on performances, dancing and having a good time. The 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue in West Philadelphia was just that. On this block lived one special little girl named Wendy Clark. Wendy would one day grow up to help change the landscape of hip-hop in Philadelphia. That little girl would later go by the name Lady B and because of her strides that block has been renamed to Lady B Way.
Lady B is a pioneer in the Philadelphia hip-hop scene. She began as an artist and became the first female rapper to record a rap record, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. She would later land one of the first hip-hop shows in Philadelphia and fight for hip-hop’s spot on the radio dial. It is because of this dedication to the music that played in her neighborhood and her commitment to her community, that the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue was renamed to Lady B Way on Aug. 13.
Lady B says she never predicted this would happen to her growing up because the block was filled with talent.
“I like to consider myself an honorary Daniel because Lee Daniels’ family lived directly across the street from me. And when I say we were one big blended family, we were a very creative block of children. I would like to say that we were Lee’s first cast. We did movies, we did plays, lots of games, lots of love, lots of fun, lots of music. The music part of my journey is no surprise. I am the youngest of four children and let’s just say we blew out my mom’s speakers on the regular,” she remembered.
Her love and passion for music, specifically hip-hop, is what pushed her to become an advocate for the genre during a time when hip-hop was not played on the radio at all and if it was, it was regulated to a one or two hour show that was on at night and never during primetime.
“The hip-hop bug bit me and was introduced to me by former 76er World B. Free,” says Lady B. “It wasn’t an easy thing to do to get radio to play this genre of music they knew nothing about. They didn’t think it had any legs whatsoever. Ha, were they wrong! Look at us now!”
The fight to get hip-hop played on the radio was not an easy fight. She recalls begging and pleading to the woman in charge at the AM station where she worked, to let her play the music. The lady did not even know her name. Once they gave Lady B her own weekend show, her ratings were so impressive that they finally started to notice her.
“They learned my name very fast,” joked Lady B.
When Lady B finally got her show on the radio, everyone came to her trying to get their music played.
“It was such an exciting time especially when New York was known for hip-hop because the birth of hip-hop was there. Philadelphia was the little sister, the little brother. So it was very fulfilling to play my local friends here in Philadelphia. To say ‘hey, we can do this too and we kind of have a hold of this turntable thing better than you guys up there.’ The guys down here and some women took it and made it an art form and turned those tables into instruments and did some amazing things.”
People like DJ Cash Money, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Miz are just some names that represented Philadelphia on the turntable scene. Lady B recalls going to contests to watch them face off against DJ’s in New York. She was on the pulse of the budding hip-hop culture.
During her 30th radio anniversary, Will Smith surprised Lady B while she was on-air and talked about what she did for him and how she fought to get his music played and told him he would get more airplay if he didn’t curse. Smith said, “If there was no Lady B, there would be no me.”
In Lady B’s basement is an adornment of plaques, awards, gold and platinum records. These are physical representations of her contributions to hip-hop and the advancement of the genre to what is now the top music genre in the world. Only the most meaningful plaques are displayed on her walls, everyone from EPMD, LL Cool J, Run DMC, Whodini, Dougie Fresh, New Edition, Ready For The World, Bobby Brown, Jody Watley, Public Enemy, and so many more.
“I’ve received lots of accolades. I have lots of awards. Some mean more than others,” said Lady B.
She thought when she went to the White House to meet Michelle and Barack Obama that it would be the highlight of her life.
“I think they just fell to number two. First, I thought it was unbelievable that they were going around with a petition. I was like people ain’t going for that. They are not just gonna let a street be named after me. That’s kind of major. Then to find out it got approved, I was like oh wow, this is happening! A friend of mine texted me and said you know this makes you immortal. Then a light went off and I thought this is going to be here when I’m gone.”
