Even though he was a trained and working engineer, one day Darryl Charles decided to throw caution to the wind and eventually become a stand-up comic.
“Actually, at the time, I was simply looking around for something else to do with my time, thinking I might not want to spend all my years in a cubicle,” says the Brooklyn-born Charles.
And so, spurred on by friends who thought he was a pretty funny guy, he began looking toward comedy as a part-time solution, taking comedy classes and working on the stage during open mic nights — even scoring big with the audience his first time out.
“I remember someone once saying if it goes well the first time you try it, you’ll be chasing that dream forever,” Charles says. “And it was that way with me. But for the next three months I went on stage it did not go well. Still I was hooked. I remember going through all the hustle and never working harder in my life to achieve some success.”
But eventually, achieve he did. Over the years you may have seen the comedian in the Comedy Central Web Series “Delco Proper,” and the Travel Channel’s “Mysteries At The Museum.”
Showing off his comedic talent, Charles has played around the country, opening for such luminaries as Tommy Davidson, Dave Attell, Dick Gregory and others.
His first stand-up album, “Black Gentrifier,” debuted in January 2020, and climbed to No. 3 on iTunes Comedy Chart.
Doing a great deal of his work with the sketch group The Layoff Kids who have been featured on Funny or Die. He’s also been co-host of DTF: The Darryl and Timaree Funhour, a sex-ed/comedy/gameshow.
As a sketch comedy writer, performer and coach, Charles also teaches his craft to others. He’s been a member of ComedySportz of Philadelphia since 2011.
He says, “I realize you really can’t teach people how to be funny, but you can teach them the fundamentals of comedy like structure, timing and even applying the basics of sketch comedy and improv to their work.”
On Monday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m., an interview with Charles will air on Venice Island Performing Art Center’s Facebook page. Conducted by Daralyse Lyons, the interview will be available the next day on Venice Island’s YouTube channel and website.
Explaining that he writes his own material that basically centers on his lifestyle, Charles does report that since COVID-19 that has changed a bit.
“Since I’ve been sitting around my house more, I find I’m writing more about current evens. And obviously, I’m not performing live right now.
“So maybe all of us just have to realize this is a different world and a different time,” he concludes. “I think you really have to play as if this was a make-believe kind of world we’re all living in today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.