I have no doubt that you occasionally have difficulty spelling a word or using it in its proper context. You may also be like me and find yourself using a word improperly or saying something that only you and a handful of others have given meaning and understanding. This has nothing to do with one’s level of education or level of intelligence. Much of this has to do with the complexity of the English language and also the part of the country where reared.
As an elementary school student, I was astounded by the correct pronunciation of “Maryland.” How this was not “Mary Land” boggled my thought processes. How some folks pronounce “Aunt” as “ant” is “dumfounding.” I clearly understand how the “king’s” language is challenging.
As a child, I heard my dear mother trying to pronounce the supermarket, “Acme” as “Ack a me.” When it came time for my mother to ask me to “remind her of something,” she said, “remember me.” My father had his words; he had his lines too. It was never “gas station” or “service station;” rather it was “filling station.” Profanity was not a part of my father’s vocabulary, but he regularly used the word “confounded” when he felt the need to swear. So, I have decided to take one of those memorable trips back in time, recalling those unique words and sayings that people used in communicating with one another; words and terms that were quite descriptive; words that often times were made up. These are words that we associated with family and neighborhood folk, but also words created by those we thought of as being cool. Just maybe, these words came from those who grew up in the South or from some who were just misinformed. So, what were the words, sayings or the phrases, some still used today, that were regularly used in our interactions with others, back in the day?
Those that grew up in the fifties and sixties recall referring to a “refrigerator” as a “frigedaire”. Not only back in the day but also today, you will hear “tissues” referred to as “Kleenex” and “copy paper” called “Xerox paper.” If you do not know, Frigedaire, Kleenex, Xerox are brand names and not generic names.
Growing up in a household with a strong and caring mother, I often heard her say that she did not want me out in the streets with the wrong crowd, causing her “worryation.” No, you definitely did not want to cause your mother concerns by being “drunked up” or drinking too much. A few years ago, during church service, my pastor referenced someone having the “gumption” to do something as opposed to having the “initiative to do something.”
Then there are my pet peeves; “please stand up or sit down.” We hear these regularly. But these phrases are redundant; you can only stand or sit one way; up or down. Many of us have been in tough situations with a “knucklehead;” and end up in situations that we described as being in a “pickle; for just “fiddlin’” around. In reaction to being in tough situations, you may have heard someone “cursing” or “cussing?” Or, in a heated conversation, one may have been engaging in “fool’s talk;” the person was a “heathen” that was trying to “bamboozle” you. The reaction to a confrontation in the past may have resulted in the expression, “Oh phooey” or “darn it” perhaps ending with such words as, “I’m not studyin’ you!” These words or terms are occasionally heard today but were more widely used, back in the day.
There are some words that give many people trouble. Just look at “to” versus “too.” What about “effect” in relationship to “affect.” The use of these words pose no problem for me, but the use of “I” and “me” I find problematic. When not certain, I will alter what I am saying or writing to avoid being seen us uninformed. But think about using “gray” instead of “grey.” Writer Robert Longley wrote a really interesting article about the use of the two. While there are some exceptions, gray and grey are both correct with the main distinction between the two spellings being a matter of geographical custom. Gray is typically used in America, while grey is normally used in England.
Then there are words that are really not words. You must be puzzled when you hear someone say “axed” as opposed to “asked.” Do you have friends and associates that say “conversate” and not “converse?” While “irregardless” is not a word, it has found its way into the dictionary. It should be “regardless.” Speaking of phrases, what is the origin of the phrase, “quiet as it is kept?” Did you recall using such terms as “whatchamacallit” or “thingamajig” rather than using the proper name? Do you know what one is referencing when they say, “I am going down home?” If you are from a southern state, you know that this means going south.
Of all the words, terms or sayings from my past, it is a situation during my employment with the Newark, New Jersey School District that stands out most vividly. On many occasions, I would make decisions after getting feedback from our labor relations staff. Once a decision was made, if the result was not good, one of the employees would say to me, “Kittrels, I could have told you that in the first beginning.”
As you recognize, some of these words and phrases are still in use while others have totally disappeared. Obviously, one must be careful with regard to the context, as well as the environment, in which some of these words are used. When you are out and about and hear someone using one of the words or expressions that appeared in this column, there is little doubt that their vocabulary was developed and refined, as was some of yours, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.