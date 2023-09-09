WOMEN IN A PANTSUIT

In some states, it was illegal for women to wear pants in public back in the day. — Adobe Stock

Today, females wear pants practically everywhere. These pants may vary in terms of the type of fabric, length of the pant leg, width of the pant leg and how they fit. Neither the venue nor the circumstances pose restrictions. You may wonder why I am highlighting something that is so obvious. Well, it may surprise some of you to learn that this freedom of choice was not always the case. Pants for females were not always an acceptable fashion choice. At one time, back in the day, females who wore slacks or pants were frowned upon.

Do you remember the days when females were not allowed to wear pants or were quite limited in when or where they could wear pants? Now, this was not that far back. Some of you lived through those days. If you were around as recently as the '60s, you might recall that females were not permitted to wear slacks to school. My wife reminded me that when she began teaching in the Philadelphia school district in 1966, wearing pants was not permitted. She recalls that wearing pants was not acceptable until the early '70s. When this change occurred, pantsuits were required and not pants alone.

