Today, females wear pants practically everywhere. These pants may vary in terms of the type of fabric, length of the pant leg, width of the pant leg and how they fit. Neither the venue nor the circumstances pose restrictions. You may wonder why I am highlighting something that is so obvious. Well, it may surprise some of you to learn that this freedom of choice was not always the case. Pants for females were not always an acceptable fashion choice. At one time, back in the day, females who wore slacks or pants were frowned upon.
Do you remember the days when females were not allowed to wear pants or were quite limited in when or where they could wear pants? Now, this was not that far back. Some of you lived through those days. If you were around as recently as the '60s, you might recall that females were not permitted to wear slacks to school. My wife reminded me that when she began teaching in the Philadelphia school district in 1966, wearing pants was not permitted. She recalls that wearing pants was not acceptable until the early '70s. When this change occurred, pantsuits were required and not pants alone.
Your pantsuit was usually accessorized with such items as coordinating blouses, sweaters, and scarves. Jewelry was added to complete the ensemble. A member of my church remembers those days and recalled that early on, the wearing of slacks was restricted to pantsuits with long jackets. Why long jackets, you may wonder. She and others familiar with the transition to pants contend that long jackets were necessary to cover a young lady’s posterior.
Then there was the controversy about women wearing pants in church. This was an absolute “no-no” and it occurred during the time when many of the readers of this column were dressing according to these practices. Some people turned to the Bible to locate passages that supported their beliefs on a variety of issues. Such has been the case with regard to females wearing pants when Deuteronomy 22:5 was highlighted. This verse states, “A woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the LORD your God detests anyone who does this.”
My pastor’s mother told me that she was the first female to wear pants at her church, Pinn Memorial Baptist Church where, interestingly, her husband served as pastor. My curiosity lead me to inquire about the reaction of other church goers, particularly the females, and I learned that there was no negative reaction. In fact, she indicated that other women began wearing pants too.
Not wearing pants often held true when going out on a date or to a special event. As a young man going out on a date, I did not consider a young lady to be appropriately dressed when wearing slacks or pants. For those of you that were living in the fast lane, you detested your date wearing pants when going to the drive-in or to relax in the park. Now, this is a family-oriented newspaper, so you must fill in the blanks as to why such a presentation was not desirable.
So, what was it about pants for females that caused them to be objectionable or even illegal, back in the day? Some readers of this column experienced those days when there was controversy regarding the wearing of pants by females. While you may think females wearing pants was mainly an issue during your era, you should know that females wearing pants goes back many years. In a May 8, 2019, pants pioneers internet article titled, "A Brief History of Women’s Fight to Wear Pants," Marc Bain points out that female pantsuits date back to the Steppe tribes where females wore pants as early as 3,000 years ago. You should also know that women wore pants during the 18th and 19th centuries while engaged in physical exercise or housework, but they were worn out of public eye. During most centuries, however, pants for females had no place because society valued modesty and femininity; pants were off limits for females for much of recorded history.
In fact, there was a time when it was illegal and females were arrested for wearing pants in public. Some states had laws prohibiting woman from dressing like men which meant that they could not wear pants. It is difficult to pinpoint when pants for female became acceptable, but the early 1970s, according to several internet sites, is when pants began entering the mainstream of acceptable workplace dress for females. Pants were first allowed by federal agencies, including the State Department and the Pentagon, but forbidden by the FBI until after the death of J. Edgar Hoover in 1972. Hoover hated seeing females in pants.
Some of you recognize from past columns that I regularly express my dismay about the way people dress. Yes, dressing inappropriately for the situation really bothers me. However, as it relates to females wearing pants, things have changed significantly. Yet, we still see some restrictions. For example, female ushers in some churches are not permitted to wear pants. I am aware of some school districts that have gone to court to enforce their policy of pants being eliminated from the dress code for female teachers and students. So, for our female readers, the next time you go out to a restaurant, concert, your job, or even to church, be thankful that you can wear pants or a pantsuit, something that your grandparents would have dared not consider wearing, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
School is back in session for the 2023-2024 school year. On Tuesday, September 5, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., Mayor Jim Kenney, State Representative Morgan Cephas, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, and Tangela McClam, Principal of Guion S. Bluford School, "rang th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.