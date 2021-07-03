Bob Swift has been in the residential and commercial cleaning business for approximately sixty years. Based in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, The Swift Brothers Janitorial Services was established by Bob Swift and his brother James in 1962 and he later created Swift and Son in 1984. He eventually founded Swift Antiques and Used Furniture Shop in Glenside, Pennsylvania where many items from property clean outs can be found. I have established a friendly relationship with Bob Swift and will stop by his shop, to “shoot the breeze” on Saturdays, the only day the shop is open. Last Saturday, as we engaged in conversation, I inquired of his plans for today, the Fourth of July. This question quickly brought memories of his past July Fourths. He focused on visits to a fun filled park that was in walking distance of his home. So, join me as I introduce or rekindle thoughts of Willow Grove Amusement Park, back in the day.
I suspect that you are familiar with Willow Grove Mall, where many go to shop. The Mall is where Willow Grove Amusement Park stood from 1895 until it closed in 1972. It operated under the name of Six Gun Territory from 1972 to 1975. For many that lived in Philadelphia, Willow Grove Amusement Park was an alternative to Woodside Amusement Park, located at the intersection of Ford Road, Monument Road, and Conshohocken Avenue. Willow Grove Amusement Park was viewed as upscale, projecting a more middle-class image than Woodside Amusement Park. After the closing of the amusement park, Willow Grove Mall, as we know it today, was constructed and opened in 1982. Homage to Willow Grove Amusement Park can be seen in various objects throughout the mall. Memories of your visits to Willow Grove Amusement Park might be the trolley ride to the park that included long subway and bus rides to several streetcars that made their way up Limekiln Pike and Easton Road to Willow Grove Amusement Park. The trip to the park was long, but the ride was full of fun. Most of us went to there for the rides but the music pavilion was one of its biggest attractions, back in the day.
Willow Grove Amusement Park had many rides found at other amusement parks. However, some rides were unique to this park. There was no charge to enter the park, but tickets were sold for admittance on rides. The Toboggan was a big attraction. The park had a number of lakes that were used for boating. Long before the trolley arrived at Willow Grove Amusement Park, my mind was on the bumping cars. Other amusement parks had bumping cars but for reasons I cannot identify, bumping cars were different in this park. My parents would not allow me to operate these cars alone; therefore my father rode with me. My paramount objective was to operate the car by myself and eventually, I reached the age where I could. If I went to an amusement park today that had this ride, I believe I would insist on driving one. There was the Rocket Ship ride, where miniature rockets went around above ground; this was not a ride that was on my must ride list as it seemed too childish. For some, the Wild Mouse, a two passenger roller coaster, was their favorite. Others enjoyed the Scenic roller coaster. The boat ride through the Tunnel of Love also was not for me. Like many youngsters, the name itself was a turn off. Add the Merry-Go-Round to the rides not on my list as in my mind, it was a ride for little children. If I did ride the Merry-Go-Round, I had to ride one of the horses that moved up and down. The scooter boat that little children could operate was one of my favorites. While the Caterpillar ride was a bit corny, I enjoyed riding it and waited with great anticipation for the top to cover the car. I also had a great deal of fun going into the House of Horrors, the amusement park’s fun house. Going into the rooms with slanted floors, mirrored walls, where one had difficulty exiting, was fun yet scary. The Whip that went around in a circle and then launched the cart sharply to the side was also a favorite. One ride that I do not ever recall riding was The Thunderbolt, the park’s roller coaster. It was far more frightening than the Wildcat of Woodside Park but not as frightening as the Cyclone of Coney Island. I did ride the scaled down roller coaster, the Alps. This ride was nothing compared to the terror triggered by most roller coasters. Several friends mentioned the Arcade and the park’s bowling alley that was the largest in the country with one hundred lanes as their favorite attraction. As Willow Grove Amusement Park was located within walking distance to Crestmont, the predominately Black section of Willow Grove and given the state of race relations back then, those with whom I spoke did not recall any incidents where they did not feel welcomed. Many Black churches and organizations found their way to Willow Grove Amusement Park. There were employment opportunities for Blacks and one Black businessman built and supplied Go-Carts that people rented for use on a track within the park.
I do not know what you are doing on his July Fourth but if you want to reminisce about things my generation did back in the 50’s and 60’s, take a long ride on the Willow Grove Amusement Park’s time machine by watching the documentary, Lark at Willow Grove Park on YouTube, the park’s theme. Or, get your hands on the book, Willow Grove Park from Arcadia Publishing Company. You may also want to check out the 1991 documentary about the park’s history, Life at Willow Grove Park. This documentary provides the history of Willow Grove Amusement Park from its beginning to the day it closed. I suspect that many of you will be envious at the things that my generation experienced in this grand amusement park, back in the day.
