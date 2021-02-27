Back in the Day: Where did good customer service go?

When I do not receive outstanding service, from businesses and other entities, I become frustrated.
Attempting to resolve issues has become an awful experience. Last week I tried to follow up on an outstanding matter with a utility. What an experience! I searched desperately for a telephone number to call. After more than an hour, I reached a representative, but was place on hold while the representative allegedly checked on my issue. After more than ten minutes on hold, I hung up. I know that many of you have experienced the same kind of issue. So, I ask, what happened to the outstanding customer service we received, back in the day?
Outstanding customer service is gone. You may recall a time when proprietors or salespeople greeted customers by their first name. Often, there was small talk; how have you been, how are your family members? A personal touch existed that made one feel that business representatives cared. Businesses understood the relationship between outstanding customer service and making money. I will patronize an establishment that has outstanding customer service over one that has lower prices. Most often it is little things that annoy me. I am bothered when the salesperson or cashier asks if I want a bag. I must always have a bag for my purchases. During childhood, my mother’s advice was to always get a bag; I would not be accused of stealing if my purchase was in a bag, a bag helped to refute being accused of being a thief.
This may have been the mindset of sales personnel in the past since one was willingly given a bag for purchases. In my mind, a bag for one’s purchase was consistent with good customer service, back in the day.
A concern about the decline in outstanding customer service is not unique to me. In the on-line, CSM, The Magazine for Customer Service Managers & Professionals, Richard Brody, a Senior Consultant with RGB Consultation Services wrote an article titled, Whatever Happened to Customer Service? He reflects on the days of great customer service and offers a few examples. He points out that in his hometown, the larger cleaners often have lower prices and faster turnaround time. He still goes to his small “Chinese Laundry.” When he goes, they know him and demonstrate a friendly and welcoming demeanor. Before he gets his ticket out, they take care of him. He shared a similar experience with his mobile telephone store. The workers are patient, and he is not reluctant to refer others to this store. What sets this mobile telephone store apart from other stores is their commitment to their customers. Richard Brady goes on to state, “All of us have gone into stores, offices, department stores, warehouse stores, etc., where we are either unable to find assistance, or the person is rude, pushy or otherwise unpleasant.” Attentive customer service is not life today; it reflects the way things were, back in the day.
Can you recall your last experience trying to contact a business by telephone to resolve a problem? You must have noticed that many enterprises often do not provide a direct telephone number to reach someone. Instead, the process is automated; you press one prompt after another and get nowhere. If calling the main number and pushing “O” multiple times, you may reach someone and get an annoying response by someone whose speech is unintelligible. I had this experience last week and was transferred at least six times only to be transferred back to the person that took my initial call. On other occasions, I have been placed on hold indefinitely. In those rare cases where I spoke with someone that I had difficulty understanding, the recipient of my call was indignant, rude, and obviously unconcerned. Some of you will recall the days when companies employed people with the specific job of helping customers. They were customer service agents; agents that have definitely been left, back in the day.
When I am spending my money, I expect courteous and responsive help. I have at times gone to the extreme in order to get service. On one occasion, I went to an establishment and paid my bill of more than three hundred dollars in pennies until I received quality service. I did this for several months. On another occasion, due to rude and stereotypical service, I withdrew twenty-five thousand dollars in quarters from a bank. After that experience, you can be sure that I received incredible service. A few years ago, a gift certificate given to me by my wife was about to expire; the expiration date occurred on a day when I was going into center city. I went to the restaurant of the five-star hotel and asked that the expiration date be extended. I was told that it had been extended once and would not be extended again. The young lady with whom I spoke placed her hands on her hips and in an indignant manner told me that there was nothing that I could do about it. Obviously, she did not demonstrate outstanding customer service. Once learning that the value of the gift certificate was five hundred dollars, I told her to listen carefully. I told her that their facility was one of the finest in the city. I reminded her that the gift certificate was valid until midnight and if it was not extended, I would round up five homeless people and we would go into their lovely bar and drink five hundred dollars’ worth of liquor. As you suspect, the gift certificate was extended.
You do not have to act as extreme as I have been in the past, but outstanding customer service can return by going the extra mile; to demand outstanding customer service; that type of outstanding customer service we received, back in the day.
