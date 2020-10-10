Last week, in a conversation with a Tribune employee, I learned that he would not be in the office on a particular day as he was having a refrigerator delivered to his home. Having knowledge of experiences of others with home deliveries, he was anxious about this delivery. Like many of you, I could relate to this since I, have been inconvenienced waiting for a delivery. Given my proclivity for living in the past, I began thinking about growing up in my parent’s home and observing their experiences with home deliveries. Thus, I decided to scrutinize home delivery experiences and resurrect memories of home deliveries, back in the day.
What is the delivery experience is like for people today? They go into a store, place an order, pay for the item, inquire about delivery, learn the cost of delivery and then get that dreaded question. That question: Which days and times are good for you? The worse part of the response to the question is hearing that the delivery can be made on a particular day with a window of 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 5 p.m.
There is an agreed upon delivery day and time frame and the anxiety increases because of previous experiences. In past experiences, a delivery time was set for an afternoon time frame and the telephone rings at 4:15 PM and you are told that due to an emergency, the delivery would have to be re-scheduled. This was not the case in the past. Unlike today, in the past, stores had their own delivery trucks and delivery personnel. Now days, as deliveries are subcontracted, there are charges. Some of you recall observing delivery trucks bearing names such as Gimbels, John Wanamaker, or Sears and Roebucks making deliveries in your neighborhood. These stores, with their own delivery staff were able to set reasonable delivery days and times and deliveries free of charge. Since many working people did not have jobs that provided vacation leave and personal leave was not an option, store management generally showed consideration for the time constraints of their customers. Being timely with regard to deliveries was extremely important. Sometimes, customers arranged for a relative or a neighbor who did not work to be available to receive the delivery, back in the day.
I returned to The Tribune employee having a refrigerator delivered to inquire if his old refrigerator was removed when his new one arrived. Well, what do you think? Yes, it was removed but he was charged thirty dollars to have the old refrigerator removed. I also asked if his refrigerator had an ice maker. He indicated that he did not opt for this feature, but had he done so, there would have been a charge to hook up the ice maker. It is interesting that costs associated with these items were not something that families experienced in the past. If a new piece of furniture or an appliance was delivered, it was understood that the old one would be removed at no charge. In situations where furniture was delivered in huge boxes, the homeowner did not have to worry about waiting for trash day to discard the boxes. Some of you reading this column can relate to these situations as you undoubtedly have had such charges added to your bill; things for which there was no charge, back in the day.
Another Tribune employee shared an experience she had when having a new, flat screen television delivered. While the delivery experience was outstanding since she was able to track her delivery in real time with the use of an interactive GPS map, her frustration was with what followed when her television was delivered. She wanted the television to be placed in her basement “rec room” but the delivery personnel had parked out front and refused to drive around to the rear of her home to go through her basement doors. So, her television was dropped off at the front door and they were on their way. She had to locate someone and, of course, pay for the mounting and installation of the television. In the past, everything associated with delivering one’s television and getting it operational was something that was a part of the job when the delivery was made.
These delivery issues should be of no surprise. You have undoubtedly experienced similar delivery issues and more. I cannot imagine that you have never purchased a household item that required being assembled once it was delivered. Perhaps you struggled to put it together yourself. This has definitely been the case when purchasing an item on-line. If you are not mechanically inclined, you end up paying someone to come in to assemble the item. This was not an issue in the past as the item was assembled before being delivered or it was put together once delivered to your home by the delivery personnel. I recall a delivery experience that I shall never forget that clearly reflects how different things were in the past. It involved the delivery of our dining room set in which the buffet had been damaged before it was placed into our dining room. This was not an issue. A professional furniture restorer was sent to our home to repair it and when he finished the job, there was no evidence that the piece of furniture had been damaged. Perhaps it was because the furniture came from Van Sciver, an upscale furniture store of the past, but I understand that most furniture establishment provided this service, back in the day.
Clearly, these days are gone. I encourage you to take notes from this column and make certain that you get all of the details related to items being purchased and delivered. Would not it be great to return to the kind of services that home owners received back in the day?
