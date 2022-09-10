I have always admired old, classic automobiles. Whenever I see one, I think about those from my past. Last week as I rode with a friend, who is a serious automobile collector, we both admired the older automobiles passing us on the highway or parked in neighborhood driveways. While internet surfing, I stumbled on a site that featured such automobiles. I had much fun looking at automobiles that some of you probably recall.
I saw great photographs of the Packard. DeSoto, Hudson, Studebaker, Kaiser, and a LaSalle; an automobile that a relative owned back in the fifties. A big smile crossed my face when I saw the Corvair, the first automobile I owned upon graduating from college in 1962. But it is not the classic automobiles of the past that is the focus of this column. Rather, my attention today is on those changes in automobiles over the years. How familiar are you with items that that are no longer on or in automobiles today but were standard equipment, back in the day.
Let us look at some of the features that are no longer found on automobiles. Some of you were driving when automobiles had running boards. A running board is a narrow step fitted under the side doors of an automobile to assist drivers or passengers entering or leaving the automobile. If you are not familiar with running boards, look at some Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) on the market today; many have running boards. Let us look at another feature that was found on automobiles. Some of you recall the days when automobiles had real bumpers; not today’s fiber glass bumpers that are simply an extension of the body of the automobile. Bumpers of the past were metal bumpers that always bring to mind an incident that cause me to refer to them as legitimate bumpers. A friend told me that while an elderly lady was parking, she bumped rather hard into her bumpers. As she exited her automobile to check for damage and to verbally chastise the lady that was parking, she heard these words, “that is what bumpers are for.” Obviously, this was years ago when automobiles had legitimate bumpers. We definitely cannot forget the hood ornaments that were indicative of make of automobiles. You could identify the automobile by the hood ornament. Even with the disappearance of hood ornaments, you probably know that the three-point star ornament belonged to the Mercedes-Benz or the leaping cat ornament identified the Jaguar. I learned that early hood ornaments were situated on the hood of the vehicle to cover the radiator cap. However, safety concerns and the propensity for hood ornaments to disappear from “sticky fingers,” resulted in these ornaments being abandoned by automobile manufacturers. Any mention of hood ornaments brings to mind the elaborate grills found on automobiles of the past. Just like hood ornaments, grills identified the type of automobile. They also served a purpose; they protected the radiator and aided in cooling the radiator. Some automobiles had something that sat on the rear bumper of your automobile. I know that some of you recall the Continental Kit, from back in the day.
There are still other features no longer found on automobiles. I cannot forget inner tubes as they that have disappeared from automobiles today. Spare tires that were then in automobiles in the past but have been replaced with “donuts” and “fun-flat” tires. Of course, any thought of spare
tires brings to mind the spacious trunks that were found in automobiles in the past where spare tires were housed. Does any of this bring to mind white walled tires from the past? When was the last time one saw an automobile with a white stripe or an entire sidewall with white rubber. I suspect that it has been years since lots of folks thought that it was cool to have an automobile with white walled tires. These tires were common from the early 1900s to the mid-1980s. How do you feel about white walled tires on a new automobile today? Personally, I think that it would be corny. Another feature that I must mention is the location of the radio antenna on your current automobile. Unlike in the past, today’s automobile probably does not have one attached, sticking up from the side of your automobile. These long antennas are gone; automobile antennas are now embedded into the rear window or some other location. Radios with knobs, cassette players and 8-tracks have also been left, back in the day. If you actually rode in a “rumble-seat,” an exterior bench that folded into the rear of the old Model T cars, you are truly from far back, back in the day.
Finally, let’s add a few additional items once found in or on automobiles. Is anyone driving an automobile today that has bench seats in the front? This allowed three people to sit comfortably in the front of most automobiles. Go back to your dating days and visualize your girlfriend, the only passenger, squeezed up against you as you drove. What about vent windows, the small triangular windows that were found on the driver and passenger sides that could be adjusted to permit fresh air to come into the automobile? They were popular until the days of air-conditioning. Could you ever forget hand-cranked windows that required manually rolling windows up and down? I bet that a few of you recall “curb finders.” They were wires or springs that were attached low on the side of automobiles. The protruding feelers scraped against the curb, making a noise to alert the driver when he or she was close to the curb.
I suspect that it will not be too long before other things we see in automobiles today will become things of the past. Currently we are seeing keys and ashtrays disappearing from many automobiles. So, for anyone desiring to see things mentioned in this column in your next automobile, I imagine that you can forget about it unless you purchase an old, classic automobile. After all, these items have seen their day and are now relics, fondly left, back in the day.
