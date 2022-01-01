“Maybe it’s much, too early in the game. Oh, but I thought I’d ask you just the same. What are you doing New Year’s, New (Year’s Eve?)”
These words are the first stanza of a hit, rhythm and blues New Year’s song recorded and made popular by Sonny Til and the Orioles back in the 50s. It is a song that ushered many of us into the New Year, back in the day.
As I reflected on 2021 and looked forward to 2022, my thoughts continuously returned to this song and the many other memories shared year after year in my household. I wanted to see how many of these traditions you recall from the past; more importantly, how many did you experience last night as you brought in 2022.
Two years ago, my New Year’s column took our readers on a nostalgic trip back to my fraternity’s signature event that occurred on New Year’s Eve for many years. Some of you recall those days. It was an event in which members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated held the Kappa New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, the premier event for Black folk in the past. This event brought together thousands of members and guests; so many that tables and chairs were set up on the stage of the old Civic Center, one of the few venues, back then, that provided for maximum participation of an event of this size. On New Year’s Eve back in the day, the brothers and sisters went out in style and had great fun. It has been many years since this event was held and because of the COVID pandemic, no comparable affair has been held in recent years. Even without the pandemic, I doubt that any event could match this elegant affair from back in the day.
New Year’s eve always take me back to my mother’s kitchen. I suspect that many of you have memories of dishes of black-eyed peas with rice being a part of the celebration of the New Year. If you recall, certain dishes, such as black eyed peas were on the stove cooking when the New Year arrived. Were collard greens with hog jowl cooking so that this dish would be on your dinner table on January 1st? What about cabbage as a sign of money? You cannot be from back in the day if you did not have a helping of potato salad and the infamous yard bird; this is fried chicken, in case you did not know! Then there was the one item that caused me to leave my parent’s home when it was being prepared on New Year’s Eve. You guessed it; chitterlings or wrinkled steaks as they were known by some folks.
Many of the rituals that were so common in our communities in the past, are no longer practiced. How many of you participated in Watch Night services in recent years? How many of you went out to a wild party and awakened the next day with a major headache?
Some of you recall your days out on the town drinking Thunderbird, Boone’s Farm, Mad Dog or Purple Cow? Do you still engage in one of those superstitions handed down from one generation to another? For example, when is the last time that you took special care to make certain that a male, and only a male from outside of your household, was the first person to enter your home on New Year’s Day? Were all of the dishes and dirty clothing washed before 2022 arrived? Did you make certain that all of your bills were paid? Did you heed the words of your parents and take extra precautions to make certain that you had money in your pocket when the New Year rang in! I do not know how COVID-19 has impacted the practice of our rituals and practices coming into 2022. But, as many of you know, many of these things were routinely done, back in the day.
Have you abandoned the tradition of your parents and ignored making resolutions as in the past? No one asked me what resolutions I had made or intended to make for 2022. As I thought about the lack of discussions with regard to New Year’s resolutions and the number of people who told me that they made no resolutions, I recognized that this is an outdated tradition. Back in the day, however, New Year’s resolutions were standard and, as a result, you knew that a resolution or two had to be on your plate to share with loved ones and friends when asked. I used to make them year after year; and if you are from back in the day, I am sure you made them too. However, as we all know, many of our resolutions were short lived. It was as if they were made just to be broken.
Pausing on something as simple as a New Year’s resolution, allows you to see an example of how things used to be and how things are today. New Year’s resolutions were popular in the past. If nothing else, making resolutions became a reality check. It was the one time we were forced to commit ourselves to looking back to the past, and more importantly, forward to the coming year. So, if you did not make a resolution, as most of us once did, it is not too late to set your sights on something as opposed to having your sights on nothing. This year take a page from the past; listen to Sonny Til and the Orioles while making a resolution. Only this time, also make a resolution to figure out a way to keep your resolution. Perhaps what you are committed to do in this New Year will continue throughout the year; the way we attempted to stay committed to our resolutions, back in the day.
