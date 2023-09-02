A good friend told me that she and some family members went to the movies to see the new “Barbie.” She shared that the movie was packed, and this was not a surprise because she was aware that it had grossed over a billion dollars, but after seeing the movie, she was surprised that “Barbie” had created so much fuss. A comment made by her helped to determine the focus of today’s column: she pointed out that perhaps her not having excitement about “Barbie” is because she did not grow up during the Barbie-era. Rather, her memories are of playing with paper dolls, an experience many of you recall from back in the day.
What might some friends and associates asked when they learned that today’s topic was paper dolls? What did I know? After all, little boys did not play with dolls. Well, I had three older sisters and readily recall their experiences with paper dolls. I also knew that I could rely on some of my female acquaintances for information regarding their paper doll experiences. I recognize that in writing this column, I must be mindful that the selected topics are sometimes unfamiliar to our readers. Rather than assuming that you are familiar with paper dolls, permit me to provide you with information that I have drawn from several internet postings.
Paper dolls are figures, of paper or thin card board, cut or punched out when perforated, with separate cut outs for clothing that is usually held onto the dolls by folding tabs. The figures are typically of a person but occasionally an animal or an inanimate object. Paper dolls have been around for almost 200 years and have become highly collectible given the limited life span of paper. In an online article, dated for Jan. 20, “Remembering Paper Dolls — The History of Ordinary Things,” Doris Montag in waynedalenews.com notes that the oldest known paper doll was printed around 1650. At that time, paper dolls were printed with an outfit rather than having removal clothes. By the mid-1700s paper dolls were wearing underwear and ultimately changeable clothing was introduced. In 1810, the earliest paper doll made for children was produced. By the mid-1800s, newspapers and magazines printed paper dolls and their accessories as promotional items.
The depression was a boom for paper dolls because they were inexpensive or could be handmade at home. Thus, children of all economic levels could participate in playing with paper dolls. Paper dolls were well-established as a cheap way for young people to play make-believe. The period of the 1930s through the 1950s is considered to be The Golden Age of Paper Dolls, but they continue to be popular today as evidenced by a paper doll convention that is held every year here in the United States. Enough for the history of paper dolls; let us turn to memories many of us had of paper dolls, back in the day.
I shall never forget images of my sisters and their girlfriends sitting around the kitchen or on the porch cutting or punching out paper dolls. They carefully cut appropriate and usually colorful outfits for their paper dolls. What I did not recognize, back then, was the tremendous educational value obtained from playing with both dolls and paper dolls. You might have observed little girls naming their dolls, talking to them, taking care of them and treating them as if they were part of the world in which they lived. Thus, they had an opportunity to improve their communication skills, develop empathy and problem solving as they interacted with their paper dolls. These discussions with dolls could involve matters that little girls would not discuss with parents or other adults. When I told a regular reader of writing about paper dolls, she told me that cutting them out and dressing them lasted for hours and her imagination was busy substituting herself for the paper dolls.
While paper dolls are generally associated with girls, experts contend that boys can benefit from playing with paper dolls. In fact, boy paper dolls were produced just for boys. A psychologist indicated that boys playing with dolls can encourage them to break from hyper-masculine roles, altering the world around them and play a big role in diminishing what is known as “toxic masculinity.” I have read, however, that there could be social stigma attached to boys playing with dolls out of concerns for gender conformity and eventually, sexuality. Playing with dolls by boys may be considered weird, is often discouraged, and may result in their being teased.
I do not recall Black paper dolls, however, several friends recall playing with Black paper dolls back in the ‘40s and ‘50s. I call your attention to a Nov. 29, 2006, Washington Post article, “The Unkindest Cut: A History of Black Paper Dolls” by DeNeen L. Brown. In this article, she highlights Arabella Grayson’s interest in Black paper dolls which is on display at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum. The title alone, “Two Hundred Years of Black Paper Dolls: The Collection of Arabella Grayson,” speaks to how long Black paper dolls have been in existence. Some of her paper dolls, produced from the 1800s to the 1960s, depicted Black people, mainly in subservient roles; the mammies, butlers, pickaninnies, Topsey — based on the stereotypical characters in “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” — Aunt Jemima, and Little Black Sambo.
Her research regarding this exhibit is fascinating, especially that the early mass production of Black paper dolls were not sold to Blacks but rather whites. The negative images of Black paper dolls reinforced the negative images whites wanted to instill in their children. Beginning in the 1960s and 1970s, paper dolls became more integrated, and companies began producing more “Black pride” paper dolls. Things have changed to such an extent that during the presidency of Barack Obama, a paper doll was produced and manufactures had become bold by producing bi-racial paper dolls.
So you missed the paper doll era, or perhaps this column has resulted in a desire for these paper dolls today. Thus, if you are looking for ways to past the time with fun and a better appreciation of the pains and fun times of little girls — and yes, little boys — you might start collecting paper dolls. Perhaps you will simply collect them, if not play with them as many of our family members did, back in the day.
