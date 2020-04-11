Under normal circumstances, today’s column, as in previous years, would be devoted to some aspect of Easter. However, these are not normal times. The coronavirus pandemic continues to be on my mind.
My column of March 29 discussed how this virus has driven me to watch old movies, cowboy movies in particular, in my increased spare time. Last week, I identified things that we did in the past that could be useful today in light of businesses and services being shut down. One example was that of females returning to the practice of getting their hair done in their kitchens.
Today, I return to this virus that is becoming extremely concerning as the number of infected and dying are increasing in frightening numbers. As I write this column, I am mourning the death of a longtime friend from North Jersey due to coronavirus. Today, I travel back in time to highlight other epidemics and pandemics that had a disastrous affect on those living in that era. So, what epidemics or pandemics are you aware of or may have lived through, back in the day?
Research from various sources clarifies the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially changed COVID-19 that is caused by a coronavirus, from an epidemic to a pandemic. This change caused many people to turn, as I did, to Merriam-Webster Dictionary for clarification. According to Webster, an epidemic is defined as “as outbreak of disease that spreads quickly and affects many individuals at the same time.” A pandemic is a type of epidemic (one with greater range and coverage), an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population. The World Health Organization makes this point in a March 12, 2020 online article, “Pandemic vs Epidemic, How They Overlap and Where They Differ, “While a pandemic may be characterized as a type of epidemic, you would not say that an epidemic is a type of pandemic.”
Readers of this column were not around during the time of the worst epidemics and pandemics. But, for your edification, let me provide some history of past epidemics and pandemics. In a recent online article by Owen Janus, a Live Science Contributor titled, “20 of the worst epidemics and pandemics in history,” an exhausted list is provided of diseases going back to prehistoric times.
While these diseases probably mean nothing to you, think of the recent diseases such as the Asian Flu, AIDS epidemic and pandemic, H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic, West African Ebola epidemic and the Zika Virus epidemic. If you are at least 40 years of age, you lived through these diseases. If you are a senior, you must have heard your parents and grandparents talk about other epidemics and pandemics. Just like coronavirus, the diseases our ancestors experienced or had knowledge of were frightening.
In locating information for this column, I discovered how devastating these epidemics and pandemics were in the past. I learned that cholera, an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea can lead to dehydration and even death, if untreated; that bubonic plague is one of three types of plague caused by a bacteria that leads to severe flu-like symptoms; and that smallpox was one of the most brutal killers in human history. They are all identified as pandemics with smallpox killing from 300 million-500 million in its known existence. So, what is this dangerous pandemic smallpox?
According to Owen Janus, who was referred to above, it is a virus that was contagious, disfiguring and often deadly. In addition to flu-like symptoms, patients also experienced a rash that first appeared on the face, hands and forearms and later on the trunk Owen Janus also reported that this disease was destroyed worldwide by 1980 although there is no treatment or cure for smallpox. There is, however, a vaccine that can prevent it. Do you remember scarlet fever, the infection that can develop in people that have strep throat? This disease was terrifying as it mainly affected children between the ages of 5 and 15. Some of you are old enough to recall the days when your parents quarantined you, usually in your bedroom, in the dark. This was because of a myth that measles affected the eyes. Thus, information had been passed down over the generations to keep the infected child in a darkened room, back in the day.
Did any of you become frightened by leprosy, the infectious disease affecting the skin? Many of us were introduced to this disease in the Bible. Leprosy has affected humans for thousands of years. It was a disease that also affected the nerves and was characterized by the formation of nodules or macules that enlarge and spread, accompanied by loss of sensation with eventual paralysis, wasting of muscle, and production of deformities. This disease frightened me. Are you familiar with the Philadelphia yellow fever epidemic of 1793? From what I have learned, this disease is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes.
No discussion of epidemics or pandemics can ignore the American polio. It was an epidemic that mainly affected children and left those that survived with permanent disabilities. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was diagnosed with polio at the age of thirty-nine. Wilma Rudolph, contracted infantile paralysis, caused by the poliovirus at the age of five but went on to become an Olympic champion, even with the loss of strength in one leg. Fortunately, in my lifetime, a vaccine was developed for this disease. So, as we attempt to deal with the horrific consequences of the coronavirus disease, understand that we have had severe epidemics and pandemics before. There is no doubt that we shall prevail! We shall find a solution to today’s coronavirus pandemic, just as scientist and medical professionals were able to do with other epidemics and pandemics, back in the day.
