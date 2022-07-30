In the past few days, there was some improvement in the weather, however, most days this week were hot. A close friend called as I sat at my computer to begin writing this column. I told him about my column and he quickly took me on a trip sharing how he and many others dealt with hot weather before home air conditioning, back in the day.
For many of us, there was an area in our home that had not been paneled, tiled, or carpeted and had no dropped ceiling. At the moment, my friend told me that he was in such an area of his home; a place that was always cool in homes over the years. It was either a cellar or a basement. Today, just as in the past, this area is always cool. I suspect that some of you once spent time in the basement to get dressed and even for sleeping. It was one place in the home that provided relief from scorching temperatures.
A major step up from the basement was the use of the electric fan. Back in the day, at least one electric fan could be found in most homes. Do you recall those oscillating tabletop fans? Did your family purchase a block of ice and placed it into a container with the electric fan blowing over it to provide even more relief? Or did you grow up in a home that had a window fan that blew air in and drew hot air out. You had arrived, back then, if your family had one of these fans. If the fan your family owned was a small box fan made to sit on the floor, it often ended up in the window. Some of you may recall instances of these fans falling out of windows. If you did not have an electric fan, then the cardboard church or funeral fans were used. Sometimes it was so hot until not having one of these fans meant turning to a magazine or newspaper to substitute for a fan.
Many families attempted to deal with the hot weather with window screens. They were used in practically every home, back in the day. I am not referring to screens in storm windows or new windows with built in screens, I am referring to those old adjustable wood screens that could be removed from the window. They could not have been more than eight inches wide. Those that did not have window screens were often observed hanging out of second-floor windows as a way to cool off. Clearly, this was dangerous and provided limited cool air. Then there was the practice of pulling down all shades and closing all draperies to keep out the sun and hot air. Another technique that some people used to stay cool was to stretch out on the floor. The fundamental requirement, however, was to stretch out on a linoleum covered floor. When the area that one was lying on became hot, they would simply roll over to another spot that would be cool. While I have no experience with this, I am told that the linoleum was always a cool place to stretch out, back in the day.
What other approaches were there for keeping cool? Well, some went outdoors and sat on the porch or stoop. There one could spend time telling jokes or smoking. My father’s brother, from White Plains, New York, actually slept on the porch during some of his visits. Given what is now occurring in our neighborhoods, I doubt if any of you would resort to this practice today.
Perhaps you recall getting relief by enjoying the spray of water from the fire hydrant or simply putting your feet in the water that ran down the street. You might have made the long trek to Gustine Lake or League Island as nearby pools such as Crystal Pool, were off limits to people of color. Just as many obtained relief with those old-fashioned snowballs sold by the neighborhood snowball man, back in the day, today many turn to water ice. Then again, maybe a ride to Fairmount Park to sit on a bench, stretch out on blanket or simply sit in a car with the windows open was an option. The neighborhood movie was also a popular place to go. Interestingly, my favorite movie house in the neighborhood was cooled with blocks of ice that were placed in a vented compartment in the front of the movie. Then a large commercial fan would blow the cold air out into the movie. Some remember the neighborhood bar as a place to keep cool once you were of age. People flocked to the bar, not necessarily for a drink but rather to cool off, back in the day.
I have often highlighted a creative and novel way that my cousin practiced to stay cool. While no one in the family knows how long it had been going on, it came to an abrupt end when his mother, my aunt, came home from work early one extremely hot afternoon. There she discovered my cousin sitting in front of the opened refrigerator with his feet propped up inside. While this was unique and creative, the licks across his posterior were just as unique and creative.
If you do not own an air conditioner, make the purchase of one a high priority. Without a doubt, you will get very little, if any, relief from the scorching temperatures that lie ahead without one. It is doubtful that you will find relief by resorting to any of the strategies described in this column that were practiced, back in the day.
