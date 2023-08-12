Two weeks ago, I had considerable difficulty falling asleep. As I twisted and turned, my thoughts turned to some of the fun-filled activities in which I engaged during the hot summer months in the past. I thought about trips to Woodside and Willow Grove Amusement Parks, family bus excursions to Coney Island and outings and cookouts in Fairmount Park. I recalled trips to Fairmount Park in which my father and I carried gallon jugs to secure drinking water from the springs. Other thoughts included trips to Shibe Park to watch Jackie Robinson play baseball; swimming at Gustine Lake and Kelly Pool; and in later life, trips to the 61st Street Drive-In movies and drives to Georges Hill for “adult-related activity.” Then there were trips to the gymnasium of Bright Hope Baptist Church where there were unforgettable shootouts between Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and former U.S. Sen. Bill “Dollar Bill” Bradley; they set the Baker League on fire with some of their legendary battles.

As my mind pondered other events of past summers, a most memorable and fun-filled event came to mind. If you were around during these times, you know that the place to go, be seen and have monumental fun was Omega by the Sea, back in the day.

