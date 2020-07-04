I have a “to-do list” that I have maintained more vigorously during the coronavirus pandemic. I suspect that some of you have also maintained a list known as “a honey do list.”
During this period of social distancing, many of us are tackling tasks that our significant other has given us by saying, “honey do this or honey do that.” Quite frankly, I have been doing well with my list. In fact, the origin of my list predates this virus. While things on my list are practical and doable, an email sent to my wife by a friend contained an interesting thing to consider. It indicates if you have run out of things to do, is it too early to put up the Christmas tree?
There is a chore that has been on my list for many years. My parents charged me with doing it as a teenager and it is something that you do not do or hear of others doing today. So, I ask, and hope you will be honest: When is the last time you washed the windows in your home? Perhaps the windows you last washed were those in your parents’ home, back in the day.
Thoughts of washing windows might take you back to the days when your parents told you to get a bucket, fill it with water and add vinegar. If you are from far back in the day, instead of vinegar you added kerosene to the water. A friend that owns a commercial and residential cleaning business told me that when he started his business washing windows, kerosene added to water was his primary cleaning solution. Today, some of you add ammonia to the water. A friend told me that he added both vinegar and ammonia to his water in the past. Do you recall the importance of newspapers for cleaning windows? Using newspapers to clean windows may be foreign to some of you, but they were vital in eliminating streaks from the glass while cleaning the windows since there were no paper towels, back then. The use and effectiveness of newspaper remains with those that wash their windows today.
As a teenager, my mother would let me know that on a given Saturday, I should set aside time to wash windows. The home in which I was reared had approximately 13 rooms with multiple windows in each room. I could not do all of the windows, alone on one Saturday, so I concentrated on the windows that were in the front of our home and left the others for another Saturday. But I understood that all windows had to be cleaned. The windows that I washed, both inside and outside were on the first floor. I would help in washing the inside windows on the upper floors but upper windows on the outside posed a problem.
Some of you are old enough to recall seeing people washing the outside of their windows while sitting on the ledge of the window. For young folk, this was scary. I was always concerned that the person washing windows in this manner, usually my father, mother or sisters could possibly fall. Young children were forbidden from washing outer windows on upper floors. Some people doing the upper-floor windows used a cloth mounted on a pole. Whether it was a second- or first-floor window, homes with storm windows presented more significant challenges. If you wash your home windows today, you may not face this issue as your windows flip or reverse to the inside. This process makes washing windows on any floor much easier today than back in the day.
I was told by several friends that it has been many years since they washed windows. They commented on how they washed the windows in their parents’ homes in the spring, summer and fall but those days have long passed.
One friend, however, told me that he washes his windows every other week. I take my hat off to him for he is truly a great housekeeper. While how he washes windows today has significantly changed, he still has fond memories of using a sponge and a stiff-bristle brush to wash his windows. He talked about how he sprayed dish soap in a pail of warm water to loosen dirt without leaving soap on the glass; finishing the job by pulling a squeegee from the top to the bottom of the glass and then wiping it with a clean rag to clear the glass.
As a result of writing this column, I learned that there were a number of Black-owned window washing establishments in the Philadelphia area in the past. The Jenkintown Window Washing Co. was owned by a gentleman whose last name was Carpenter. Others were Abraham James and Randolph Hurtz who operated their own commercial window washing businesses. Recognizing that Blacks had a tendency to gravitate to service industries, it is likely that there were more. However as one of my favorite African proverbs states, “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will glorify the hunter.” As with our history in general, the history of window washing companies, is not fully recorded.
After reading this column, perhaps you feel guilty because you have not touched the windows in your home for quite a while. As a next step, do not simply pledge to wash your windows nor place the task on your to-do list. I would suggest that you just go into the area where you keep your cleaning supplies and start the job by going to one room at a time and cleaning each and every window; just as you parents made you do, back in the day
