Last week, while spending time in my bathroom, my eyes became fixed on the walls. My bathroom walls have not changed in 40 years except for the hanging of a few historical and well-known Black-related prints. It occurred to me that what I saw exists in two other bathrooms, my office/den, and a sitting room in the basement. No other room has this characteristic of having wallpaper. My focus was on this subject that you might associate with your parent’s homes in the past. So, look around in your home and I bet that you will not see the amount of wallpaper in use as you did, back in the day.
If you were around in the 1960s, you recall that wallpaper was popular for home decorating and was a high point for sales. But the oil crisis of 1973 saw its decline.
If you research, you can learn of the 16th-century origin of wallpaper and how it was used to decorate cupboards and smaller rooms, but not grand houses of the aristocracy. It was during the 20th century when wallpaper was found everywhere: hallways, kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms of both wealthy and poor people.
As a child, you might have memories of going with your parents to a wallpaper store, paint store or department store with a wallpaper section. Remember, your parents had in mind certain styles or patterns and colors that guided their search. What memories I have of the salesperson bringing my parents large books containing samples to peruse. I sat with them for hours looking at various patterns. I still recall my mother’s preference for floral or flock wallpaper. After getting a book or two with patterns that my parents liked, we took the books home, placed them on the dining room table, and after a few days, made a selection.
Either my father or the person hired to do the wallpapering provided the room dimensions that were used to order the necessary rolls. Do you recall the decision-making process for purchasing single or double rolls of wallpaper? Was fabric purchased that was identical to the selected wallpaper to use for window treatments or other decor? While determining the amount of wallpaper was a significant aspect of the process, it was just one step — there were other challenges, back in the day.
One of the major challenges in getting your wallpapering done was getting someone who would hang the wallpaper. Some of you hung your own. Either way, there was the challenge of removing old wallpaper before installing the new. Back in the day, removing the old wallpaper yourself, as part of the agreement, was a way to save a few dollars.
Removing the old wallpaper was indeed a major task, but it was even more of an undertaking when the walls had more than one layer of wallpaper. Back then, a sponge, a bucket of warm water with vinegar, and a scraper were used for this job. Such jobs took forever! This technique was used long before stores offered wallpaper removal products or steamers were used to remove wallpaper. However, once the paper was removed, you were confronted with spackling the walls to fill holes and cracks, and then sanding the rough spots. While this was all tough work, you could save a bundle of money by preparing the walls, and even hanging the wallpaper yourself, back in the day.
Do you recall the preparation and difficulties of paperhanging? When your parents hired a paperhanger, you might recall the paperhanger covering the floors and setting up the work table for measuring and placing paste on the wallpaper. Perhaps you remember when self-stick wallpaper was introduced and made some more likely to hang wallpaper themselves. However, hanging wallpaper was not an easy job! Hanging wallpaper was difficult especially when it included the ceiling. Because of the difficulty, many families painted the ceilings instead. I tried wallpapering a ceiling in the past and had to seek help to hold the wallpaper up until I could secure it. Wallpapering the corners of a room was another challenge. Did some of you simply use wallpaper borders while painting the remainder of the room? Whether it was someone that was hired or if the wallpapering was done by you or a family member, you must remember the importance of matching up seams so that the overlapping appeared to be seamless. Interestingly, I recent came across of seam roller in my garage.
I know that today’s column is clearly a back in the day tradition. I make this observation while keeping in mind comments I received from the vast majority of my friends. When asked if they had wallpapered rooms in their homes today, the response was an overwhelming “no.” Or, they had one or two wallpapered rooms, usually bathrooms. I was told by one colleague that wallpaper is for old people. Those that moved into homes with wallpaper took steps quickly to have it removed and then painted. I heard from a few people that because of the difficulty in removing wallpaper, they painted over the wallpaper.
Wallpaper is clearly viewed as a thing of the past. However, if you saw a recent copy of House and Garden magazine, you know that wallpaper has a new life. So, if you decide to decorate with wallpaper, do not consider yourself as being old. Just think of it as returning to those memorable days that you spent in your parents’ home, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.