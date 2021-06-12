Today, we can have access to hundreds of television channels through cable providers. They cover news, sports, politics, comedy, drama, movies, game shows, soap operas, documentaries, cartoons, children’s series, serials and more. But if you were around in the mid-fifties, you recall being limited to three main channels and and eventually four additional channels. Back then, there were channels 3, 6, 10, 12, and the UHF (Ultra High Frequency) channels, 17, 29 and 48 were added in the mid-sixties. What memories do you have of just seven television channels, back in the day? Any memory of early television viewing goes hand in hand with memories of families getting their TV set. It was around 1947 when televisions started to appear in homes. I still recall our 12 inch, black and white, Zenith television that was part of a console. After more than seventy years, I still remember this brand. A good friend also remembers his family’s Silverton television purchased from Sears, Roebuck and Company. I am sure you recall the day your family’s first television arrived. Our television had a small screen which made watching your desired show a challenge. Perhaps you recall having to turn the television knob to get power; there was no remote control. In 1950, Zenith introduced the television remote control that was called the “Lazy boy.” Perhaps you have memories of standing in front of your television waiting for it to warm up. Boy, do I recall those days, in particular, the eerie sound that came from the television. If you had an antenna on your roof, you may also recall adjusting the controls in order to improve the reception as often times, there was no picture and the screen was full of static. With no outdoor antenna, you may remember your attempts to maneuver indoor antenna, the rabbit ears, in some cases a hanger, for better reception. Did you have the experience of being in the middle of your favorite television show when the screen “went blank? Some had this experience due to a tube burning out. Who is willing to acknowledge that when the television screen went blank, additional quarters were required for the television coin box? If you are unfamiliar with the coin box, it was attached to the side of the television and required the insertion of coins to operate the television which also served as a means to pay for the television. This was truly a feature from back in the day. Even with limited television stations, we had big fun watching television. Do any of you recall what came on television in the morning at the start of the viewing day and when programming stopped at twelve midnight? It was the National Anthem. What shows did you faithfully watch? Let me share some of my favorite shows and that may help you to recall some of your must see shows. I cannot reflect on my favorite shows without thinking of Saturdays and channel six. Yes, it has been more than seventy-five years, but I still remember this channel. It is embedded in my memory; it is where I turned to watch Frontier Playhouse. In case you are not familiar with it, it featured Westerns. For me, discussions of early television shows, always turned to Frontier Playhouse. Each Saturday a different cowboy was featured. I loved Johnny Mack Brown, Red Ryder and Little Beaver, Sunset Carson and my favorite cowboy, the Durango Kid. There was always competition for the television with family members as they also had their shows that they wanted to watch. They were divided between Dragnet, Perry Mason, Ironside, The Abbott and Costello Show, Rin-Tin-Tin, Superman and The Ed Sullivan Show. Did you know that “Toast of the Town” was the original name of The Ed Sullivan Show? As for the cartoons, I could not wait to see Tweety Bird, Willie the Worm, Kukla, Fran and Ollie, Howdy Doody, Mickey Mouse, The Little Rascals, and the Mouseketeers. Thoughts of watching these shows alone or with other family brings back fond memories, from back in the day. After finishing a family dinner, washing dishes and putting them away, we headed to the living room and our favorite seats to watch television. The living room was the place where we would watch our favorite black and white televisions shows for hours. Black oriented television shows did exist but were limited. “Julia” was a unique television show, not only because of its Black main character, but also because Julia was a professional, a nurse. “The Mod Squad” and “I Spy” were shows with Black characters. Nat King Cole and Flip Wilson had their own variety shows. While many Black Americans claim that they did not approve of the “Amos ‘n Andy Show”, many gathered around their television sets to watch it. Without a doubt, plenty of laughs were provided by Amos ‘n Andy , back in the day. Having access to three or perhaps seven television channels is a thing of the past. Today, when you sit down to watch a show or event on one of your hundreds of channels, and on a wide flat screen, remember that this was not something that was available to us, back in the day.
