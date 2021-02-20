Many of you have no love for the man that is highlighted in today’s column.
Some years ago, I focused on “Uncle Tom” in one of my columns. I even spoke about him during a Black History Month program at church. I was criticized by some members of our congregation and as well as some readers. Well, I am traveling down this road one more time.
My intent is to discuss this man that I have come to know, trust, respect and appreciate. uncle Tom is our infamous uncle from back in the day.
My favorite African proverb is: “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.” I especially cite this proverb when I reflect on Black history and try to view events or people that are often ignored in our history books.
Many of you often refer to Uncle Tom in unflattering terms even though you do not know about him. You see him as someone who will sell out his people to get ahead. Today, there are people that many of us have labeled Uncle Tom. But I want to suggest that many have been improperly labeled. Where am I going with this? Let me take you back to the days when I was the director of the Management Training School founded by the Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan, who also founded Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC).
In one workshop, Rev. Gus Roman, a local Black minister, spoke to the participants about interpersonal relationships. It was during this workshop that I first heard anyone speak of Uncle Tom in a positive manner.
Roman spoke about those dark days of slavery, where the so-called Uncle Tom worked in the big house. Uncle Tom learned to read the “so-called” master’s books when they were tossed aside. Uncle Tom learned something about working with his hands. He learned carpentry and other skills. When many field slaves misbehaved and faced punishment, Roman indicated that Uncle Tom would beg for forgiveness.
Years ago, I came across an article in the “Black Voice” newspaper of Riverdale, California, that presented Uncle Tom in a similar light. This article pointed out that Uncle Tom was a real-life character whose name was Josiah Henson. He shared his life experiences with author Harriet Beecher Stowe. Following her novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” in 1852, Henson’s name became synonymous with “Uncle Tom.”
This article pointed out that descendants of Henson were making a push to set the record straight. They were going around telling people about the real Uncle Tom who escaped from slavery and returned on many occasions to lead slaves out of slavery. Along with other slaves and support from Quaker abolitionists, he purchased 200 acres of land in Canada and established a vocational school for fugitive slaves. A town was established through Henson’s efforts. The town had various businesses and was settled by a number of former slaves. Henson’s great-great-granddaughter Barbara Carter argues that it is a disgrace to call someone an Uncle Tom simply because he fits the profile that we have in mind.
In reality, he was not a “yass’um,” foot-shuffling “Negro,” but rather a strong, no-nonsense type who took pride in being Black. For those, like some of my friends, who question my account of Uncle Tom, I suggest that you turn to the internet and research Henson. You will find numerous accounts of his life. Most compelling are the accounts given by his family members that attest to the credibility of positive aspects of the life of Uncle Tom.
If you do not want to go down this road, consider the following from a book by Jared A. Brock, “Josiah Henson: The Forgotten Story in the History of Slavery.” His book indicates that once Stowe published her accounts and identified Henson, he was rebranded as “the real Uncle Tom.”
But today “Uncle Tom” has a very derogatory meaning, due to its bastardization at the hands of racist blackface playwrights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. As author Brock points out, “The man who sacrificed himself to win freedom for others was turned into a subservient and cowardly slave who curries favor with the white man. In a cruel disfigurement of a fictional hero, humility became baboonery, martyrdom became traitorhood. For more than 40 years after his death, blackface Tom shows played within a half-mile of Henson’s grave and his story was nearly lost.”
This is all consistent with the proverb regarding the lions. Brock goes on to point out, “This is perhaps the greatest travesty of the white-centric narratives that we are taught about our nations’ past, that a bona fide international hero can be erased because of the color of his skin. Black history has been intentionally lost and destroyed. There are certainly many more figures like Henson, but we don’t even know what we don’t know.”
So, when you have the desire to refer to the likes of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and others as Uncle Toms, perhaps our survival as a race was due in part to an Uncle Tom. Could it be that Uncle Tom was a survival specialist? Then consider that in the final analysis, each one of us is probably a son or daughter, a grandson or a granddaughter of an Uncle Tom, because of his survival skills, back in the day.
