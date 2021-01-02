I find it difficult to believe that I have been writing this column since 2001; yes, 20 years. While the ride has been fun, it has also been challenging. Coming up with a fresh topic week after week is not easy. However, based on my experiences, readings, news reports, suggestions from relatives and friends, as well as thoughts from readers, I have managed to consistently come up with varied topics.
For a number of years, I have devoted the first column of the new year to a review of columns written during the previous year. Thus, today’s column will take you on a trip, back in the day, to review some of the columns about life and circumstances in 2020.
On Jan. 19, I traveled back, as I have done on several occasions, to express my displeasure at what is often done in recognition of the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You see, luncheons in Dr. King’s honor have not been an option for me for a number of years. Whenever we come together as Blacks at large social gatherings I am reminded of what could have been with due diligence and proper planning. So, I ask my readers what I have been questioning for some time, “What is wrong with us?” How long will we patronize white establishments for big Dr. King Luncheons? We spend our money at these establishments where most of the employees do not look like those in attendance. This will not be an issue this year. It is not that we have finally managed to obtain our own facility; the pandemic will not allow us to gather as we have done in the past. This is not just an issue centered on Dr. King’s birthday; it is a practice in all aspects of our lives: weddings, reunions, dances, funerals, and other occasions. It is a practice that must come to an end; a practice that one day, hopefully, will be a memory from, back in the day.
Were you taken back in the day by my column on wallpaper? If you grew up in the ‘60s, you probably were. As I pointed out, this decade was the high point for wallpaper sales. Did you give thought to where you would turn today if you needed someone to do wallpapering? I mentioned that wallpaper appears to be making a comeback. If needed, hopefully you will be able to locate someone to wallpaper a room or two in your home. My column on plastic covers for furniture was not meant to embarrass anyone. In that column, I mentioned that many of us have memories of our parents, neighbors, or friends protecting their furniture with plastic covers. I readily recall my parent’s living room furniture, mainly the couch or sofa and chairs covered with plastic. Plastic even covered the pillows. It would not surprise me if at least one reader removed the plastic coverings from their furniture after reading my column. Perhaps they realized that this was a practice had its place and should be left, back in the day.
Considerable comments were generated by my column on rent parties. While I mainly focused on rent parties, I also touched on the “street numbers,” speakeasies, selling dinners, and “hacks” that drove people from place to place. All of these were ways to generate monies to survive. The concept of charging admission for friends to come together to socialize was also a popular way to make ends meet. Rent parties charged admission and food, such as fried chicken and potato salad, was in abundance. I mentioned that the hosts of rent parties always came up with creative ways to determine what to charge. One account I heard indicated that those attending a rent party were measured for admittance. The number of inches from their fingertip to their shoulder was the dollar amount paid for admission. The size of one’s waist was also used to determine the price of admission. I hope that my column inspires readers to return to those back in the day rent parties to survive.
The coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on several of my columns. In one column, I went back in time to the old cowboy movies that had become favorite TV for me during this period of confinement or limited movement. For me, these old television shows became popular again. I cannot tell you how many times I watched “Shane” and “Gunfight at the OK Corral.” Some friends followed in my footsteps.
The games that many families played in the past became popular again during this pandemic. Several readers shared with me that my column on the Ouija board, known also as a spirit board or talking board, was interesting but spooky.
Things we did in the past were also resurrected in a column entitled things we did in the past that the pandemic forced us to do again today. One of those past actions was women getting their hair done in someone’s kitchen that was highlighted in one column.
Examining how special holidays, in particular, Thanksgiving and Christmas were celebrated differently was another topic of interest. Finally, I went back in time to other pandemics that were experienced, back in the day.
Other columns that appear to have caught the interest of readers were: working in the post office, snowball fights, the transition from wearing short pants to long pants, interracial commercials, when stores made deliveries with their own company trucks, maintaining contact with others, pen pals and our old neighborhoods that are now being gentrified. I also wrote about the value of segregated schools, which I just knew was going to result in many challenging comments — but there were none.
Yes, we have now entered a new year — a year that could not come soon enough. So, goodbye and good riddance to 2020! Let’s hope that a year like 2020 will not come again. Try to leave all of the sad memories of 2020, back in the day.
