Hopefully, you enjoy reading my columns as much as I love taking these weekly trips down memory lane, to what many of us refer to as “the good old days.”
So, join me as I take another of those memorable trips to a time past — a time of certain practices. Over the past several years, I have saved and collected emails, letters, and telephone calls shared with me, from known and unknown sources, that I am including in today’s column. Of course, I have experienced and written about some of these things in the past. This column should elicit fond memories of back in the day experiences.
Like me, some of you have vivid memories of the clothesline. In the past, freshly washed clothes were placed on clotheslines in the rear of homes. In some neighborhoods, the clotheslines were hung high, going from one second floor window to another. While I recall my mother and sisters hanging clothes on the clothesline, I do not recall the practice of walking or pulling the clothesline on a pulley with a damp cloth held around the line to clean off any dirt or mildew that would stain the clothes.
Those of you that grew up during the clothesline era may recall that clothes were hung in a certain order; white clothing hung first then followed by light and dark colors. Also, shirts were always hung by the tail and not by the shoulders. Ironing a shirt was more difficult when the shoulders are misshapen by clothespins.
The weather forecast could be predicted by whether or not clothing was on the line. Most people did not hang clothes outdoors when there was a forecast for rain. No clothing on the line was often an indicator that the family was away on vacation. Dryers changed much of this. In most neighborhoods, the clothesline has been left to that period I call, back in the day. As for millennials, they have generally grown up with clothes dryers in their homes.
A view of one’s home easily brings to mind comparisons of yesterday and today’s way of life. Many of us grew up in homes with one bathroom which created challenges for families with multiple children.
If you had a telephone in your home, you probably had but one; a rotary telephone at that, a telephone usually with a “party line.” If the call you placed was busy, you simply hung up because there were no answering machines and voice mail was far from becoming a reality. Today, many of you have family rooms or finished basements where you gather to watch any number of TV channels through the use of a cable box, livestreaming, DirectTV or perhaps viewing over your computer or tablet.
In the past, we had three or five channels and no remote control. So, where did you congregate when company arrived? In many cases, the two or three rooms of our homes or apartments were all that we had to eat, entertain or do homework.
In the past, a potbelly stove was perhaps your only source of heat. A fan was your best bet for staying cool during hot weather, since air conditioning was limited. What about getting a cold beverage out of the refrigerator today? No big deal! You can also get crushed ice or cubes from your ice dispenser. For many of us, however, in the past you turned to an ice box for anything that required refrigeration. The “original” ice box (which many still call their refrigerator) is truly an item from back in the day.
What do you see when you observe children playing? For certain, you do not see them playing games that many of us once played such as Hide ‘N Go Seek, Kick the Can, Baby In The Air, Giant Steps, Dumb School, Double-Dutch, Jacks, Marbles, Wall ball, Half-ball and many games that filled the playful hours of the lives of little boys and little girls have been left in the past.
Playing games like these, back then, required little or no money. Today, you see children spending countless hours playing games on computers and costly video games on systems such as Xbox 360 and PlayStation. While some things we did as children are but faint memories, I doubt if we will ever forget the pleasure of designing, building and riding a Go Kart or what some called a “Box Cart” as we did, back in the day.
Did you have foods or snacks that you ate in the past that have disappeared from the dinner table or snack table today? Well, I did! As a child, I regularly ate rice covered with string beans or green peas and a coating of mayonnaise. Please do not frown for I know this seems like a strange combination. This was a favorite when I was a child but has not been on my plate for many years.
The Saturday morning cartoons at the neighborhood movies, subjects like wood shop and electrical shop at school, writing love letters to childhood boy or girl friends, doctors making house visits and the memories of the past go on and on.
Yes, we had our problems in the past just like we do today. But, we were always looking ahead, striving to make things better and to do things more efficiently and effectively. For all of the progress we have made, with a gleam in our eyes, our thoughts lovingly return to the way things were, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.