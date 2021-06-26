There are many things that I once did but no longer do. I thought about this a few weeks ago, as I reached for a paper clip to clean my ears, while sitting at my desk. I know that someone will contact me to warn me that my use of this paper clip was not safe; it was something I should not do. This bad habit comes from my childhood when my mother cleaned the wax from my ears with a bobby pin. Many of you have also had this experience. So, I thought about the many things that we once did, but no longer do as they are not safe, no longer cost efficient, not practical due to technological advances or old Father or Mother Time has caught up with us. Yet they were things that I once did and many of you recall doing, back in the day.
Let us look at some of these past practices. Here is something we did that was so simple and carried out routinely. You might best relate to what I am referencing by giving thought to your family’s telephone number when you were a child. Today I readily recall BA 2-5008, our family number. In the past, we knew “by heart” frequently called telephone numbers; we did not walk around with personal telephone books and mobile telephones with contacts were not on the “radar screen.” Sometimes we wrote numbers on napkins and scraps of paper. I must confess that I occasionally have difficulty remembering my current home telephone number, yet we had the ability to remember “tons” of telephone numbers back then. Have you dialed the operator for a telephone number recently? Or do you still dial 69 to reach someone when a telephone call is missed? How often do you answer the telephone by asking “Who is calling?” Caller ID answers this question. When have you last used a pay telephone? These are all things we once did but no longer do today.
Some of you will remember the movie rental giant, Blockbuster that eventually ran the mom-and-pop movie rental shops out of business. What happened to those stores? You can answer this question by reflecting on the last time you rented a movie from one of these establishments. Perhaps you might still see rentals for movies in “Redboxes” in supermarkets and variety stores. I wonder who actually rents them. Like most people, you turn to Netflix, Amazon, or other on-demand services for movies. So, while renting movies was once a big deal, clearly this has been left, back in the day.
Let us look at some other popular past practices. Do you have memories of your mother sitting at the kitchen table, cutting articles or pictures from newspapers or magazines? I remember when people kept scrap books or envelopes filled with articles that were meaningful. I bet that some of you still find articles your parents saved, buried in a draw or cabinet in your home. Now, here is one that appeared in one of my old columns. While we receive emails, text messages, Skype and even postcards today, nothing is more personal than receiving a handwritten letter. So, who writes letters today? I also wonder who uses a dictionary to check the spelling of words. Are you like me and rely on your computer’s spell checker when you need to check the spelling of a word? I might also ask who goes to the bank to deposit or cash checks today? Or, for that matter, who pays bills by check when paying online has become so convenient? I imagine that no one misses the receipt of cancelled checks from the bank. Usually, after balancing one’s account, those cancelled checks went into a box or filing cabinet. Most reading this column have a computer in their home but what about a typewriter or a fax machine? A fax machine was popular years ago; for those who need them today, they are often a component of one’s computer system.
Can you recall the last time you stopped at a service station to get a map? Probably not, as by the 1980’s, most oil companies stopped printing and distributing their company maps containing names such as Sinclair, Tydol and Flying A. The maps had superb art designs and pictures of old automobiles. Interestingly, these maps are collectible today. When traveling by automobile for a long trip today, you are not likely to go to an automobile association such as the American Automobile Association (AAA) for a detailed map. Do not be embarrassed when I ask if you have the ability to read a map. Relying on your GPS tracking system to get you from one place to another is the way to go. Your GPS not only displays directions but also gives voice commands.
As we enter into the vacation period, I wondered how you made or are making your travel plans. Unlike years ago, instead of contacting a travel agent, you rely on your computer and connect with a website to make plans for flights, automobile rentals and hotel accommodations. There are other things from the past that have been left in the past; things such as riding bicycles without helmets, having children around adults that are smoking, driving an automobile with a clutch, driving a young child in an automobile without the use of a car seat, using a mimeograph machine. The list is endless.
So, do not spend too much time thinking about how things are done today as you will certainly recognize that the years are passing by and old age is catching up with you as you reflect on how things were done, back in the day.
