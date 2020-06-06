Last week was extremely tough! The “murder” of George Floyd and the events that followed replaced the coverage given the coronavirus pandemic. I was terrified watching the footage of George Floyd being killed. It brought forth the horrific state of affairs in America in the past and was stark evidence that those conditions continue today and without change in focus and direction.
I have serious concerns about the future, as I have been reminded that “if a clown is in charge, it must be a circus.” Interestingly, just a few days earlier, I had watched a documentary of the race massacre that occurred in Tulsa, Oklahoma, often referred to as the Tulsa race riot; or the Greenwood Massacre; or Black Wall Street.
Tulsa was the epitome of Black economic power. It was clear evidence of something I have written about in the past: the economics of segregation. As I watched the documentary on Black Wall Street and the anger in its destruction by white mobs that included many killings, my thoughts kept turning to the destruction that is occurring in our communities in reaction to the murder of George Floyd.
As I later reviewed the words of a fraternity brother and attorney, Carl Singley in an email shared with members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., my thoughts went back to the 1960s. Brother Singley pointed out, “We can survive this!” So, for all of you that have lost and are losing hope, let me resurrect some unpleasant memories and take you back to that horrific period when riots impacted our city. For there lessons to be learned and experiences to be gained as we survived all of “that stuff,” back in the day.
Many of you reading this column are products of the 1960s. Following the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968, there were more than 110 major riots that occurred. The early 1960s, a period before King’s death, saw some of the most serious and extensive race riots in the history of this country.
But earlier, in 1964, here in our own city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection we had riots. For some of you, I suspect that 1964 and Columbia Avenue in North Philadelphia are still with you. It was Aug. 28, 1964 to Aug. 30, 1964 when the riots took place.
Philadelphia’s riots followed other cities on the East Coast. The Birmingham, Alabama, bomb killing of four children in 1963 and the killing of three civil rights workers in 1964 had the nation and Black people on edge. Furthermore, Black youth were struggling over approaches by the Black Panthers and Malcolm X in comparison to the nonviolent philosophy pushed by King.
Philadelphia’s sad and horrific rioting began Aug. 28, 1964, in the vicinity of 23rd Street and Columbia Avenue, now Cecil B. Moore Avenue. It began when two police officers, one Black and one white, became involved in an argument with a Black female. The police tried to pull the female, who was arguing with her boyfriend, from her car that was blocking the intersection because she refused to move. As the argument between the police and the female escalated, a large crowd gathered. It was reported that a man tried to come to the female’s aid and attacked a police officer. Both he and the female involved were arrested.
Violence, leading to rioting resulted that same evening after rumors surfaced indicating that a pregnant Black female had been beaten to death by white police officers. That violence spread throughout the city for two days with looting and burning of mainly white-owned businesses in North Philadelphia with most of the rioting occurring on Columbia Avenue.
The background and events regarding the riots were widely reported in The Philadelphia Tribune where I obtain much of my information regarding the riots. Today’s events are so reminiscent of life between Black residents, our society and the police, back in the day.
I compared the riots of 1964 to the violence that took place this past week. Back then, the riot was in the predominantly Black neighborhood of North Philadelphia, which was the center of our culture and where 400,000 of the city’s 600,000 Black residents resided.
Vandalizing and burning affected mainly white-owned businesses. This time, the riots were all over the city, in all neighborhoods and the violence affected white-owned as well as Black-owned businesses.
In the past, there were also tensions, with Black Muslims and Black nationalists pitted against Black Baptist ministers who called for calm. This time, all groups appeared to be unified. In 1964 it was Columbia Avenue, today it has been renamed after the influential and controversial civil rights leader, attorney Cecil B. Moore. Once a predominately Black area, we now see changes, due largely to Temple University’s campus, with a more integrated and better educated residents. In the 1960s, most — if not all — of the protesters and rioters were Black. This year, I observed as many, if not more whites than Blacks, involved in this protest and riot.
In 1964, the behavior appeared to have been sporadic, unorganized, people reacting on a whim. This time, things appeared to have been structured, coordinated and planned. Could it be the infiltration of protestors by radicals with political and other motives aimed at destruction? Something that Philadelphia native and counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance has also expressed.
The impetus for the chaos in both instances was around tensions with the police and instances of brutality, an issue that has been at the forefront of race and community relationships for years.
While the leadership of the police in 1964 was white, here in 2020 it is Black. Since 1964, Philadelphia has had three Black mayors, but as many of you have been reminded, the more things change, the more things remain the same.
I have concluded that while this is not the 1960s, we must know our history. After suggestions from friends and recalling Brother Singley’s words of encouragement, I decided to discuss the past riots. Perhaps these recollections will inspire others. Perhaps they will bring some hope. And, perhaps they will renew our belief that we can survive this again, just as we survived back in the day.
