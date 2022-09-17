Like me, a number of you were challenged by the traffic over the past several weeks. The traffic was heavy, mainly due to children returning to school. In spite of the inconvenience created by the yellow busses and the children making their way through the streets as they traveled to their schools, I could not help but smile as my observations resurrected fond memories of my experiences in school, especially elementary school.
If you grew up in Philadelphia and attended a public elementary school, you may have attended James Rhoads, Grover Cleveland, Morton McMichael, Tanner Duckrey, Henry C. Lea, Alain Locke, Paul Lawrence Dunbar or my beloved Martha Washington, where I spent the years from first through sixth grades. I suspect that those of you that attended one of these schools or others across our city have fond memories of your developmental years, back in the day.
Perhaps this time of year causes you to think about your school years and you paused to reflect on memories of your first days back at school, regardless of the grade level. Followers of my column know that I have regularly given special attention to the start of a new school year. I have taken several trips back in time to the days when our young people went off to their first day of school with broad smiles, bright eyes and expressive faces and an optimistic outlook for a new school year.
I am reminded of the wonderful experiences I had as a youngster at Martha Washington Elementary School. So, here I go again with thoughts of how things used to be when the school doors opened and school bells rang in Septembers past. Although much of what I shall share with you is not new, I regularly revisit these experiences which represent some of the most memorable days of my school life. These experiences helped to shape me and establish the value system that I embrace today; a value system that had its roots in educational experiences that I encountered in the past.
Most of us that grew up in the fifties remember our elementary school principals. In many cases, our principals might also have been the principal of your sisters, cousins, or even one or both of your parents. They were special and we can never forget the positive impact they had on us. For me, growing up “down the bottom” in West Philadelphia, there was Mrs. Marie Chase, the strong Black principal of Martha Washington Elementary School, who provided positive leadership that shaped and guided my educational and life experiences. Her image regularly flashes through my mind whenever I think about the ideal educational leader. Mrs. Chase may have done some things that would have been frowned upon today, like washing our mouths out with soap and water when students used profanity, something that many of us appreciate today. How children dressed for school, back then, was memorable. Looking back at photographs from throughout the school year, you will note that everyone was dressed in an acceptable manner all year; not just at the beginning of the school year.
Even teachers were dressed appropriately. In my era, sneakers were for gym classes. Girls wore suitable dresses while boys wore slacks at their waist and not down below their posteriors. Some boys wore knickers. Boys and girls had neat haircuts or hairstyles. Remember, I am referring to elementary school children. Without question, how children dressed for school stands out in my mind as vividly as the songs we sang, Some of you will recall songs like, “I’m a little tea pot short and stout, here is my handle, and here is my spout. When I get all steamed up I will shout, just tip me over and pour me out.” Or, perhaps you remember singing this song along with your teacher, “Good morning to you! Good morning to you! We’re all in our places with sunshiny faces…. This is the way we wash our face, wash our face, wash our face. This is the way we wash our face so early in the morning.” You may recall, this song was repeated using other phrases such as “brush our teeth” or “comb our hair.” Whenever I think of kindergarten or first grade, and yes I can think back that far because the memories are so profound, my thoughts invariably turn to one of these songs; songs that quite frankly, I have not heard since, back in the day.
This time of the year resurrects other fond memories about the beginning of a new school year. Those old bench type desks, where you were seated, morning and afternoon cookie and milk breaks, recess periods, prayer in the morning, going home for lunch, the outdoor safety patrol, no bad kids, and teachers that created an environment for learning; teachers that would not hesitate to crack youngsters across their knuckles with a ruler in order to maintain control,
I do not recall arguments and debates on issues of adequate funding for our schools in the past. Apparently, back then, there was a greater willingness to make sacrifices to support education by politicians, boards of education, school administrators, teachers and parents. A sign given to me by a parent when I served as Executive Superintendent of the Newark, New Jersey school district puts into perspective the need to make our schools and our students a financial priority today as in the past. This sign reads, “It will be a great day when our schools have all the money they need, and the Air Force will have to conduct a bake sale to buy a bomber.” Indeed, much of what we experienced as elementary school youngsters was precious; very precious. Unfortunately, the greatness of our public educational experience is something that we will only hear or read about when someone reminisces as I have done about the beginning of the school year as it existed, during my era, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.