Your bedroom light does not work; the faucet in your bathroom leaks; the lock on your front door does not catch; a crack in a wall needs patching; or you need shelves built to de-clutter your basement. Like many, you turn to advertisements in the yellow pages or newspapers or to individuals or companies on-line. Not long ago, I searched for someone to address several projects around my home in recent weeks. I concluded that finding someone to deal with small projects was less challenging in the past; there was always a reliable and accomplished handyman, back in the day.
Although we have handymen today, I would argue that they are not the same as those in the past. You cannot depend on handymen today as you could then.
My father had many handyman skills and many of his skills were passed on to me. Regardless of my age, I assisted him in some way with whatever tasks he was pursuing. How well I recall those days!
Assisting my father invariably brings to mind an experience in building an addition of a kitchen to our home. My job was to mix concrete in a small pail. I can still hear my father, yelling for me to “get up off of the crate,” that I sat on while mixing the concrete. I do not believe that I ever sat down again to work on any project, even in cases where the use of a stool or chair would have been helpful. I suspect that situations like this contributed to my work ethic today.
Assisting my father in building a rear stairwell in our home and helping him to convert our cellar into a finished basement, bring back other memories of my father’s handyman skills. Following our marriage, my wife was surprised to learn that I was quite a handyman. I acknowledge with pride that these skills were passed on to me by my father, back in the day.
The first handyman that I knew was my father. The need to make improvements in our home, his ingenuity, along with a lack of funds to hire a tradesman is what contributed most to my father becoming quite the handyman.
What happened to the handymen who were prevalent in families back in the day? Well, our handyman role models passed on and their children obtained the “where with all” to hire professionals to do the work previously performed by family handymen. Those that grew up, back in the day, still look for a handyman for small and medium sized projects. In the past, this was the first option, mainly because the handyman was like a piece of the landscape in most neighborhoods.
You recall instances of your mother letting your father know about needed repair issues in or around the home. If your father could not tackle the problem, your father called John or it may have been another name; regardless of the name, the person was the neighborhood handyman. Handymen came to you with a good reputation and a clear idea of how much they would charge. In cases where you could not locate a handyman, the search for one was not difficult. Our parents did what I have tried in recent years, they made telephone calls to a friend or neighbor letting them know that they were looking for someone to perform specific work. Invariably, you received a name. You always felt good about the recommendation when you were told that the handyman had done work in the neighborhood. Besides getting a recommendation of someone with the skills to perform the desired task, you also had “the peace of mind” to reach out to someone that would not take advantage of you financially. Generally speaking, the handyman always gave his customer “a good deal” especially when recommended by a former customer, back in the day.
Although handymen continue to perform work in and around homes today, locating one can be a challenge. Today, to locate a handyman, we turn to newspaper advertisements, flyers left on our porches or doorsteps and e-mail advertisements such as one that I received last week. Conducting website searches for handymen continues to be an option. We still inquire about handymen from others but unlike in the past, we often do not get the desired results.
Having the knowledge and skill to fix things in order to develop into a handyman was intricately tied to the type of education received in the past. If you recall, the education we received, back then, was practical; we were exposed to courses in junior and senior high school which focused on real life application. We had such options as wood, metal, electric and other courses that could be taken as electives even if you were on an academic track.
You may also recall that in the past, employment opportunities for Black men were limited. In too many instances, they were unemployed or underemployed with limited wages impacted by segregation. Thus, Black men, back then, were forced to develop and refine skills that could be used to enable them to take care of themselves and their families. Our fathers and grandfathers developed skills and would undertake almost any type of work. Our fathers and grandfathers were committed to finding ways to meet the responsibilities of taking care of their families. Over a period of time, supported by friends and neighbors, their skills were refined. Being a handyman became an honorable, yet necessary way to make a living or to supplement one’s limited earnings. The handyman was an excellent source for home repairs; someone that many of us miss today because of the reputations developed, back in the day.
