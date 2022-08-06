In last week’s column, I focused on things many of us did in an attempt to stay cool during hot weather, back in the day. I mentioned the basement as a favorite place for many to spend time to escape the hot weather. I received a number of comments about the significance of the basement, particularly, a finished basement. What memories do you have of the basement or cellar in your home, back in the day?
Like me, many of you may have grown up in a home without a finished basement. As a youngster, I was envious whenever I visited a family that had a finished basement. I constantly urged my father to have our cellar converted to a finished basement. Technically, there is no difference between a cellar and a basement and most people use the terms interchangeably. For me, however, a cellar is unfinished, typically with a dirt floor, while a basement is ready for entertaining.
My desire for a finished basement was to have a place to hold parties and other affairs, a place where I could watch television with my friends, a place I could play during inclement weather and a place where I could build a train display for my Lionel trains. Many parents desired finished basements as a space for their teenagers and also to provide a living space for in-laws or visitors.
How well I recall my father’s initial steps to finish our basement. With bags of stones, concrete, a wheel barrow, shovel, a hose, and a hand trowel, I worked with my father to turn our dirt basement floor into a finished concrete floor. This was no easy job, since our basement was the size of the first floor of our home which was approximately eighty feet long and twenty feet wide. I know you are questioning why we did not have a truck deliver the stones and concrete to our home and have it poured on the floor through a basement window. Well, economic times did not permit this; every dime went into materials to finish the basement. But, we got the job done! We tiled the floor, covered parts of the stone walls with plywood, painted all the pipes, furnished the area with various items and ended up with my dream of a finished basement, even though it lacked heat.
My cousin participated in one of the most impressive conversions of a cellar to a finished basement that I have ever seen. His parent’s cellar was much like ours. So, with several of his friends, they dug the dirt basement floor about a foot and a half deeper, moved all of the pipes to one side of the basement, installed radiators for heating, installed a ceiling with sheet rock, paneled the basement with a white Knotty-pine texture, built a bar with running water and a sink, built a powder room and carpeted the floor. This basement was so “sharp” that family members and friends would take others by to see this outstanding project.
If you lived in certain sections of the city, you did not face the challenges of going to a Rickel Brothers, Channel or Hechinger’s Home improvement center to purchase studs, paneling and other supplies for projects. You likely patronized your neighborhood lumber yard, to finish your basement. If you lived in the “up the top” neighborhood, the West Philadelphia area above fifty-second Street, or in Wynnefield, West Oak Lane, Germantown or Mount Airy, you probably already had a finished basement as homes in those neighborhoods typically had finished basements. In fact, when my wife and I were looking for a home to purchase, East Mt. Airy was a highly desirable location as most homes, among other features, had finished basements. So, our first home had a finished basement, something that was important from our experiences growing up, back in the day.
Our basement was like another room in our home; plastered walls and ceiling, padded mirror bar, tile floor that was eventually carpeted, heat, and a powder room. I have learned from exploring the history of basements, that our basement was unlike cellars or basements of the past. Basements were not designed around the upstairs floor plan. Rather the basement was there to house the utilities, drains, pipes, the stairs and everything else one sees in the basement. But, many homes built during the past seventy years considered the basement in their designs, making them an integral part of the home, making it much more than an area for storage as was the case, back in the day.
Many men today use their basements as their “man caves” and some women use them as “she-shed.” This is their space; where they do as they want to do. Many people have and are experiencing what my wife and I experienced in purchasing our current home, some fifty years ago. While my wife was concerned with the characteristics of the kitchen, closet space and bathrooms, my focus was on the basement. Like many families, my wife has the say in almost all areas of our home. The basement, however, is and has been my domain; where I am in charge.
With hard work, help from family members, and employing skilled contractors, our basement was converted to livable and functional space. As our home was newly constructed, we had the opportunity to design our basement based on our needs and preferences. The basement was the size of the entire first floor of our colonial home and we used every inch of space to make it functional. So, not only did we have room for entertainment but space for our individual needs. This basement fulfilled a childhood dream of a separate room for my trains; something I longed for, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.