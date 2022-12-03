It may have been in December of 1947. Then again, it could have been in December of 1954. December of 2001 may be when you last saw one. You may be old enough to remember seeing it in 1930 but I know that you did not see it after 2017. So, what am I referencing? It is the iconic Sears, Roebuck Christmas Book (eventually renamed the Christmas Wish Book) that was printed from 1933 to 2011 and once again in 2017. As many embrace the Christmas spirit, my thoughts turned to the Christmas Wish Book. For me, nothing says Christmas like memories of the Sears, Roebuck Christmas Wish Book. Join me on a trip of shared experiences with the Christmas Wish Book, back in the day.
Before our trip, let me review, historically buyers placing catalog orders by telephone or mail, arranging payment and then having the item sent to one’s home or to a designated place. This background is important as it predates the Christmas Wish Book. Since my childhood, the catalog has been an important aspect of my family’s shopping experience.
What many people do not know, however, is that catalogs have been around for many years. Would it surprise you to learn that the first catalog ever published is nearly from medieval times? The web site, A Visual History of the Catalog, points out that the first catalog ever published occurred in Venice in 1498 by Aldus Pius Manutius.
It may surprise you to learn that houses, that you could build and finish, were sold through catalogs. A special catalog debuted in 1908 and offered all of the materials and blueprints needed to build a house. The houses would fit together like Legos, that enabled buyers to build the houses themselves or hire contractors. I have learned that from 1908 to 1940, 70,000 of these houses were built and it is estimated that seventy percent still stand today.
Early catalogs had many other items that might increase your curiosity. Just consider a few of them; pills for impotence, firearms, baby chicks, hairpieces made of human hair for women and men, chastity belts, and much more. There were many outlets selling goods through their catalogs, such as Tiffany’s Blue Book, Pryce Jones, Hammacher Schlemmers, Eaton’s, Kastner & Ohler, and Freeman. But for those that grew up, as I did in the fifties, our memories of catalogs are of Spiegel, Montgomery Ward, JC Penny’s and Sears. Some of you remember the “Big Book,” the yellow page telephone book size of the Sears, Roebuck catalog distributed to homes postage free twice a year except for a brief period of time. While I enjoyed the benefits of the regular Sears, Roebuck Catalog, it was the company’s Christmas Wish Book that caught my undivided attention, back in the day.
It was in 1933 when the Christmas Wish Book was introduced. This book was a companion to the semi-annual catalog. The company decided to expand its catalog offerings by publishing it’s first-ever Christmas Book in an attempt to add a wider assortment of goods straight into the homes of Americans during the holiday season. The success of its catalog business that began in 1888 made it easy to expand its business during this time of the year. The Sears, Roebuck Christmas Wish Book was published from 1933 to 2011 and again published one additional year in 2017. The inaugural Sears Christmas Book had just seventy-eight pages. By the time it was renamed the Sears Wish Book in 1968, it had ballooned to 608 pages. In 1992, it had an all-time high of 834 pages.
I recall two Sears, Roebuck Christmas Catalogs arriving in the mail when in I was a child. The first catalog, about three inches thick, arrived in October. A few weeks later, a smaller catalog arrived that was dedicated totally to Christmas. During my childhood, toys were not advertised on television as they are today. My decisions about the toys that I wanted were mainly made by thumbing through these catalogs. I still recall coming home from school and immediately asking if the Wish Book had arrived. There was much excitement as I thumbed through the catalog and dog-eared selected pages, so that I could easily locate the desired items at a later date. My favorite toys, some of which were under the Christmas tree on Christmas Day, are readily recalled. I suspect that some of you, like me, received a doctor’s kit, an Erector set, plastic buildings and figures, coloring books and trains. Trains were my absolute favorite. I can recall my first windup train set that was placed around the Christmas tree. I remember winding it so tight that I broke the spring. From this first train until I completed high school, I received a train set, moving up from a Marx windup to a Lionel electric train set. I suspect that my love for Lionel trains and the reason I am a serious Lionel train collector today is because of the many years that my parents gave me a Lionel train set and Lionel accessories for Christmas. Many of these trains were first seen in the Sears, Roebuck Christmas Wish Book, back in the day.
Obviously, there is no longer a Sears, Roebuck Christmas Book or Christmas Wish Book. Today’s generation turns to the internet where one can search out by name or item things that he or she wants for Christmas. For those that were not around to experience Christmas shopping in the 50s, 60s and 70s, what you do by way of on-line shopping today is comparable to experiences shopping with the Sears, Roebuck Christmas Book, from back in the day.
