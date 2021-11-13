The mobile telephone has significantly changed our way of life. Today, telephone calls can be received no matter where you are. You can receive and send emails from your mobile telephone and no longer have to rely on your desk top computer. Payments of bills and banking transactions can also be made. Appointments and important dates can be stored on your mobile telephone. Dictionaries and other research materials have become unnecessary as you can search any subject on your mobile telephone. There is no need to lug around a camera for pictures or a map for directions. For those men that professed to have had “game” in the past, the mobile telephone has had a major impact on a critical aspect of interaction with young ladies in the past. Just think, the mobile telephone has rendered the “black book” a relic from back in the day.
I recognize that some of you millennials may be unfamiliar with the black book from my era. My reference to the black book is not the book written in 1974 with this title by Middleton A. Harris, Morris Levitt and others.
Back in the day, the black book that many, if not most men, carried was infamous; and was carried by a few women too. In most cases, it was a small black book in which we recorded contact information; a name, an address and a telephone number. These black books were usually small enough to fit into the palm of your hand. Obviously, not much could fit into a black book of this size. But, remember that this was during junior high school and the first two years of high school, when you did not have many boy or girlfriends. As your life became more complicated and you acquired more friends, you needed a larger black book. Many of us knew that we had arrived when we obtained a black book so large that it had to be carried in a briefcase.
Whether your black book was palm-size, pocket or briefcase-size, the first entry was your name. You knew the importance of first recording your name, address and telephone number in case your black book was lost. Now, go ahead and smile as you think of times when you lost your black book. With no backup, you panicked, as there were few alternatives, if any, to resurrecting the contents of a lost black book, back in the day. So, what did you do?
If you found yourself in the predicament of trying to find a lost black book, you waited in vain, hoping your black book would be found and returned. Do you remember those long hours and days of waiting while you attempted to recall the names that were in your black book? You promised yourself that this first experience of losing your black book, without a backup plan, would be the last. It was a “no brainer! You learned not to throw away your old black book as it became your backup to your new black book.
Today is a far cry from back in the day when a black book is lost. If you lose your mobile telephone that contains all of your contacts, no need to worry. Most of us have our contacts and other information on our mobile telephones stored in the cloud which makes it very easy to retrieve the information.
Whenever I reflect on the black book of the past, I cannot help but resurrect the experience of a friend. This friend, obviously a player, shared an experience that occurred while visiting one of his many “acquaintances.” After having more drinks than he should have had, he fell asleep; his black book was in his sport jacket pocket. His lady friend observed his black book and could not resist the temptation to go through it. She reviewed it thoroughly, viewing not only the names but notations of events that some men recorded in their black books. She was furious, as there were several of her girlfriends’ names in his book with special notations. Even worse, there were some entries on his calendar of dates with her girlfriends’ names. I asked if she had confronted him when he awakened and, if so, what happened. He was too busy yelling and screaming for her to untie him as she administered a serious whipping. Someone reading this column may have had a similar experience as the black book was ripe for problems like this. Just think, the mobile telephone with the ability to be locked has made this type of encounter, an unpleasant experience left, back in the day.
Those of you that experienced the age of the black book know that it was used for other purposes besides recording names, addresses and telephone numbers. It was also used to record events. Intimate relationships were often recorded in your black book. Let me gingerly point this out: dates were projected forward to indicate that you and your lady friend were “out of the woods.” Do you get my drift?
As you might know, black books could destroy relationships and could put all of your business in the streets. A new year often changed the contents of your black book and generally resulted in a new black book. In the black book, names were added and some were deleted. This took time! The mobile telephone certainly changed this. Names and other contact information can be quickly added and removed. Now you can even add photographs to accompany names. While I do not know the extent to which black books are used today, I am certain that they are around somewhere. There are those that still do not use a mobile telephone; they continue to use the black book as many of us did, back in the day.
