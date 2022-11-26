Like most of you, I observed Thanksgiving this past Thursday. But this Thanksgiving, like Thanksgivings over the past thirty years, was quite different. Why may you ask? Well, my parents, siblings, and other close family members have been absent from Thanksgiving Day dinners for many years. On most Thanksgivings, in recent years, I allow myself time to revisit those Thanksgiving Day dinners from, back in the day.
I greatly appreciated my brother and sister-in-law hosting Thanksgiving Day dinner this year at their home. It brought back fond memories of the days when family members gathered together for Thanksgiving Day dinner in my childhood home. I suspect that my mother was looking down at us with great pleasure as the tradition of family and Thanksgiving Dinner continues. It was in the late eighties when I last sat at my parent’s dinner table with immediate family members for a Thanksgiving dinner. Memories that reemerge make it seem as though it was just yesterday.
What appeared on the dinner table this year was not much different from past Thanksgivings. Of course, there was turkey with stuffing or dressing and also ham. The sides certainly included sweet potato casserole covered with marshmallows, a tradition in many households. The dinner would not have been complete without macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and celery sticks filled with cream cheese or egg salad. Of course, cranberry sauce was on the table this year and the meal would not have been complete without some hot rolls. However the rolls were store-bought, unlike the piping hot homemade rolls that came out of my mother’s oven. Yes, we had some homemade desserts, but they were a far cry from the many homemade desserts that my mother made for Thanksgiving Day dinner, back in the day.
There are three things that were noticeably different this year from Thanksgiving Day dinners in the past. These three things have been different for many of the past years. My first observation was that as we bowed our heads and gave thanks for the food, the blessing that came from my brother paled in comparison to the blessing that came from my father. In the past, we knew that my father would give a very long old-fashioned blessing. The young kids became restless and snickered. They immediately stopped after noticing a stern look from my mother. Usually, we were orderly because this was the only way we knew to behave. My father’s lengthy blessing might have tested my patience then, but I would give anything to experience it again.
There were six of us gathered around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table this year. If you close your eyes, I suspect that you can return to those years when most of your family members were together. In my parent’s home, it was not unusual for there to be as many as twenty family members present for Thanksgiving Day dinner. I can see the faces of those family members sitting where they had sat over the years. But many of these faces have been absent from the Thanksgiving Day dinner table for many years. Yet, I still envision each person’s place at the table. Everyone had their special seat. The one place children dared not sit was the armed chair at the head of the table that was reserved for my father. Interestingly, fathers, mothers, and then the children from oldest to the youngest sat in the dining room. Because more were present than could fit in the dining room, extra chairs were added from various places. Young children were excluded from the main table and sat at card tables or other small tables that were extended from the main table. Our large hallway adjacent to our dining room allowed the small children to sit at tables in that area. Sometimes children ate in shifts. I sorely miss the faces that were present at the family’s Thanksgiving Day table, back in the day.
Finally, there is the night before Thanksgiving Day, my third memory of the past that I will never experience again. The image of my mother in the kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving Day dinner will be with me forever. I treasure the memories of the preparation that went into making the rolls and preparing the homemade desserts. I recall how I had to walk softly in the kitchen, as my mother did not want the baking cakes to fall. Nor will I ever forget my mother placing a towel over the rolls until the next morning when she would carefully place them in the oven. I vividly recall helping my mother prepare the batter for a variety of desserts that appeared on the buffet on Thanksgiving Day. I can still taste the batter that I scraped from the clay bowl in which my mother mixed the ingredients. I still visualize the tin cake pans in which my mother eventually poured the batter. As I write this column, an array of desserts that eventually came out of the oven comes to mind: pound cake, layered chocolate cake, layered jelly cake, coconut pie, apple pie, sweet potato pie, raisin pie, bread pudding and cinnamon buns. The desserts that my mother prepared were not only in abundance but were better tasting than any products you can find in stores today. Her desserts truly illustrated what many of us remember and sorely miss from, back in the day.
While these memories remain for me, I would give anything for our young people today to see Thanksgiving Day as more than just another day. I wish that they could share in what many of us experienced; not just the food but the special conversations in which we engaged. Yes, we ate a great deal, but we learned a great deal about what was right and what was wrong. We learned great lessons that made us good and respectful human beings; conversations and lessons that many young people are not exposed to today. For those who did not see this Thanksgiving Day as special, I can assure you that all Thanksgiving Days have been and shall continue to be very special to many of us because of our experiences with family at Thanksgiving Day, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.