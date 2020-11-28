This past Thursday was unlike any Thanksgiving that most of us have experienced. Hopefully, we shall not experience another like this one.
Each year, most of us look forward to the Thanksgiving holiday with great anticipation, eager to bond with family and friends and to enjoy an outstanding meal. This year was different. The pandemic forced us to engage with family and friends in ways different from the past.
On this year’s Thanksgiving Day, I am sure you compared this year’s Thanksgiving with Thanksgivings from back in the day.
Long before Thanksgiving Days of the past, most of us had already decided where and with whom we would enjoy the day. In your early years, many of you were at your parents’ home and found yourself at the dinner table enjoying Thanksgiving Day with family members. Later, in your adult years, you may have enjoyed this special holiday with your spouse and children in your own home or perhaps the home of your parents or in-laws.
Occasionally, Thanksgiving Day dinner was at a sibling’s or another relative’s home. As you think back over the years, you probably visualize 10, 15, 20 or more people enjoying Thanksgiving Day dinner together. But regardless of the home or venue where Thanksgiving Day dinner occurred or how many attended, the plans were known well in advance of this day. Not this year! Because of COVID-19, most of us concluded that this year’s Thanksgiving Day dinner would be at our homes with limited participation. Some of my friends and associates decided not to have their traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner because so many would be missing; some decided not to celebrate this day at all. A platter dropped off at one’s door was Thanksgiving dinner for many.
Unfortunately, this Thanksgiving Day dinner, was not the special Thanksgiving of the past. Yet, it was Thanksgiving Day, a day that has always been special to Black families.
I suspect that many of you, in the absence of the special Thanksgivings enjoyed in the past, reached back in time, and reflected on those distinct moments and yearn to experience such moments one more time. Members of my household gathered around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table and reflected on fond memories of Thanksgiving Day dinners back in the day and also expressed gratitude for our blessings. These fond memories of the past included special dishes that were a part of the meal, guests who attended and bits of conversations that took place at the dinner table.
Some thoughts of what was missed this year are quite vivid — some more vivid then others. I can never forget my mother cutting up celery and mashing the yolk of boiled eggs to make her special stuffed celery. The preparation of homemade rolls and the baking of so many wonderful desserts made my mouth water. It seemed like magic but I now realize that it was my mother’s careful planning to make certain that the rolls were piping hot when we sat down for dinner. I thought about what was missing in my kitchen this year. What about your kitchen? Last year, we had dinner with my brother and other family members. It was a shared experience with various members bringing special dishes to make the meal complete with roast turkey and all of the trimmings. Although we had many of the traditional dishes this year, due to the virus, our dinner was a scaled down version of what we were accustomed to in the past. So, the homemade rolls were missing and there was no 15-pound turkey, but we did have homemade desserts. In fact, the homemade sweet potato cake was my contribution.
Many of you can relate to my family’s experience on this Thanksgiving. In fact, I know of some families that purchased and prepared the “Hungry-Man Dinners,” a frozen meal purchased at the supermarket. The dining room is where we traditionally ate as a family, using our finest china on this special day.
But this year, we gathered around the kitchen table. It was nothing was elaborate and it was kept simple. Clearly, the food on our Thanksgiving Day table was different because of restrictions and limitations related to food shopping, posed by COVID-19.
Thanksgiving Day dinner and family are inseparable. Thanksgiving in the past was the one holiday where family members were expected to come together. No matter where you were, away at school, in the armed services, living in another town or city, you went home for Thanksgiving. Not this year. We experienced the absence of bonding with our family that was so special to Thanksgivings of the past.
Not only were faces missing who had passed on, but the faces that usually were present for Thanksgiving Day dinners in the past were not present this year. They were not present because they honored social distancing, a critical factor in dealing with this horrendous pandemic.
Some families were determined to experience the Thanksgiving Day dinners of the past and braved the weather and ate outside on their decks. For others, the only semblance of this year’s Thanksgiving Day dinner were the football games that followed. Some families used technology to come as close as possible to having Thanksgiving Day dinner with family as they had done in the past.
The general counsel of The Tribune celebrated this day by way of Zoom. With families from five different states participating, they all logged on at a specific time, held a prayer at a given time, ate dinner in their own homes at the same time and ended their Thanksgiving Day dinner as they have done for years with each person expressing their feelings on what made them thankful.
So, for Tom McGill’s family and all families, I hope and pray that Thanksgiving 2020 — however it was celebrated — was one in which we found reasons to be grateful as we always did, back in the day
