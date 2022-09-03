There was a time when families routinely ate meals together, especially Sunday dinner. In my household, it was not something that we happened to do, it was mandatory. The thought for this column came to mind while listening to a news report about how families today do not eat dinner together as was the case in the past. My mind quickly turned to meals in my household as a child and the behaviors expected of us during family meals. We do not always see these practices today. So, let me focus today’s column on table manners and dinner table behavior, back in the day.
While eating together was mandatory, it was understood that one had to be on time. If dinner was served at five-thirty, you had better be in your designated seat at that time. Yes, designated seat. In my family, everyone had their regular seat. In cases when there were dinner guests, children waited until everyone else was seated.
In many households, there was an expectation that you dress appropriately. You could not arrive at the dinner table wearing a “wife beater” shirt; nor, could your shirt be “untucked.” You knew not to enter the kitchen or dining room, male or female, wearing a hat. It was unacceptable for females to come to the table with curlers in their hair or having one’s hair wrapped in a scarf. For Sunday dinner, jeans or sweat pants were unacceptable. Finally, the dinner table was not a place to perform hygiene. Sunday dinner usually followed church and family members remained in their church outfits. As my father would point out, you had to look the part to sit at the dinner table, back in the day.
There were certain things we did before the meal. Hands were washed before arriving at the dinner table. Although the radio and television were turned off, some families today make a practice of listening to the radio or watching television during the meal.
Families knew that a meal would never start until they had bowed their heads and blessed the food. Interestingly, in my household, we still bless our food and the prayer today is the same as the one I heard when I was a kid; “I Thank the Lord for what we are about to receive …..” Of course, for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mother’s Day or other special days, there is a longer prayer, similar to the long, extensive blessing from my father in years past.
You must recall that we went through an orderly process to get food on our plates as serving dishes of food were passed around the table. So when did you take your first fork of food? You waited until your mother or father took their first bite. It was at this time that everyone started to eat.
Do you recall some of the rules practiced while eating? You might remember that there was sometimes confusion, if sitting at a formal dinner table, as to the proper use of utensils. Without going into detail as to what utensils were used for what, I learned to start from the outside in when selecting utensils. Some of us benefited from a good lesson on table etiquette which has benefited us over the years. One might feel a sense of unease when observing others struggling with how to approach a meal without some basic understanding of the use of the utensils.
Another practice you probably recall is that it was not polite to pile food on your plate or to reach over others to get things that you wanted. I know that you were reminded not to talk with food in your mouth or to talk too much over dinner. Do you recall being told to chew your food slowly with your mouth closed? If by chance you were told not to eat too fast, you also recall that you could not leave the table until everyone had finished eating. So, were you one that was chastised for belching or slurping your soup or drinks? If you had to burp, you knew to cover your mouth. Hopefully, you were not one that let gas or had to blow your nose while at the dinner table. If so, you excused yourself and left the table.
You might also recall being scolded for not sitting up straight and especially for eating with your elbows on the table. Certainly, you recall being reminded to clean your plate. As for dessert, you knew that it would not be served until everyone had finished their meal. A Tribune employee shared that her dinner table pet peeve is for someone, usually a young person, saying “ew” when served a food they may not like.
An Emilypost.com article, “Top 10 Must Know Table Manners” listed many that I have identified. But, let me highlight some others. There were no telephone calls; visitors that were not dinner guests waited in the living room; you did not stare at others while they ate; you engaged in small table conversation; you made no noise with your utensils; if you dropped a utensil, you immediately picked it up; you did not use a toothpick or anything else to pick your teeth; after finishing your meal, you placed all of your utensils on your plate; you helped to clean off the table after eating; and you thanked the person that prepared the meal.
Please understand that I am not suggesting that the behaviors described in this column are not present at dinner tables today. I know this to be a fact as yours truly is guilty of things like slurping his soup and hot beverages. Also, I am a fast eater and often times, leave the dinner table before others have finished their meals. But this column may serve to get all of us to re-examine our behavior at the dinner table and embrace some of the positives, indicative of good table manners, instilled in us by our parents, back in the day.
