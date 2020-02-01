Seeing a young boy or girl, 5 or 6 years of age, smartly dressed does something special to me. Usually, I smile and think about how things used to be.
Last week, the Tribune’s magazine editor shared a link which would permit me to search for photos to accompany future columns. I searched this link and came across a photograph that appears in today’s column; this photo was typical of the way parents dressed their kids in the past. Now, this is not an old photograph, but one taken in recent years; a look that I thought parents had abandoned since it is seldom seen today. Check it out and I believe that you will see and feel what I have referenced.
I suspect that this picture causes you to reflect on the days when your parents dressed you up or you dressed your children in outfits that were referred to as “Sunday clothing.” You might even recall how little children were dressed up by their parents whenever they went out on special occasions. Going to church was not the only occasion for a young child to dress in their Sunday best. Look at some your old photographs or photographs of your children from the past and you will be unable to ignore how children were so neatly dressed. Little girls wore dressy dresses with ruffled collars. Do you recall the popularity of little girls wearing knee-high white stockings and patent leather shoes? Little girls also carried small pocketbooks. Little boys when dressed up typically wore short pants suits with knee-high socks, dress shirts and ties. I cannot tell you the last time I saw a little boy or girl in their Sunday best.
Today, little children often show up at church in their play clothes. What some little children wear to school today is more for play than for a learning environment; school uniforms have changed this in some cases. So, let us take a peek at the smart manner in which children dressed, back in the day.
I invite you to look around your home for your childhood photographs. While you may find some of the photographs amusing, there is no doubt that many will cause you to wish for the days when cute and adorable were perfect adjectives for what you saw. I find it interesting that my childhood photographs, taken back in the early 1940s show me in outfits that many would consider applicable for teen boys and men.
One photograph, taken around the age of 5, shows me in a three-piece suit with a dress hat; another is one in which I am wearing a three-button gray flannel suit. I expect that you might also find photographs of your sisters or female cousins dressed in the way little girls once dressed. If you do not have such photographs, I invite you to visit Pinterest to see photos of people in their Sunday best.
I have no doubt that you will focus on the photographs of the Black Americans on Pinterest — especially children — and smile as you think about, how our folk dressed, back in the day. Go ahead and admit it, these images delight the eye and more importantly, touch the heart.
As a first- or second-grader in school, I wore slacks, button-down shirts and shoes. Just typing this description took me back to the days when I regularly wore vests to elementary school. Little girls wore dresses, socks and shoes. Sneakers and pants were a “no-no” for girls and sneakers for little boys were only for gym or after school.
Some of you will recall the practice of immediately changing your school clothes when you arrived home after school. This was definitely the case on Sundays when you returned from church. I bet you can hear your mother or father reminding you to change your clothing. Your Sunday clothing was for church only. We even had shoes that were restricted for Sunday dress. Yes, we had clothing designated for church, school and play, back in the day.
Think about one of your recent visits to church and how little children were dressed. I bet that many were not dressed in a manner that was typical of the past. Seeing children in jeans, sweatsuits and sneakers is not unusual. I must say that I cringe whenever I see children, regardless of their ages, in church dressed inappropriately.
I would encourage the parents of these children to look at research by Molly St. Louis in a June 8, 2017, online article, “Research Shows That the Clothes You Wear Actually Change the Way You Perform.” She makes several important points about how one dresses. Of note, she points out, “Your clothing impacts your thinking.” Just go back in time and reflect on how you were better-behaved when you were dressed up. Furthermore, how you dressed said a great deal about your parents. Not to step on anyone’s toes, but permitting one’s child to enter an environment such as church, funeral home, or banquet hall, in play clothes, not only casts the child in an unacceptable manner but also does not reflect positively on the parents.
I cannot explain why things have changed so drastically in dressing young children today as compared with the past. But, clearly things have changed. So, I guess that the image of the little boy in the photo that accompanies this column is one that is gone, never to reappear; an image that we can only see when we reflect on how children once dressed, back in the day.
