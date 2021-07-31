There are a host of things we take for granted. A few weeks ago, as I drove from a friend’s residence to my home, I thought about one of these things. I paused at traffic signs and observed traffic lights turning red, then green followed by amber. I thought about how challenging it would be without traffic lights, also called traffic signals. So can you imagine how difficult traffic would be if traffic lights had not been invented, back in the day.
As a seven-year-old, I traveled with my father to my parents’ hometown of Walterboro, South Carolina. I still remember that there was but one traffic light. As a young adult, I recall during vacations with my family to Martha’s Vineyard that there were no traffic lights. I have learned that this remains the case today. Later in life, business and personal trips to the island of St. Maarten’s left me with memories of only one or two traffic lights. In recent years, I recall people talking about their experiences today visiting rural towns where they observed one traffic light in the middle of the town. I understand that there were few automobiles on the road in the past, but even with limited travel, traffic lights were a godsend; they provided safety for both drivers and pedestrians.
While other names are associated with the traffic light, make special note of Garrett August Morgan, who on Nov. 20, 1923 applied for and was granted the first patent for a tri-colored traffic signal. I know you are thinking, no big deal. But consider this, Garrett August Morgan was the son of former slaves. Yes, a Black man, whose accomplishments and those of other Blacks, are indicative of the opposition to the Critical Race Theory or the teaching of the history of the accomplishments of Blacks. Children do not always learn about people like Morgan, so make certain your children learn of his many accomplishments and the accomplishments of other brothers and sisters. Check out Garrett Morgan on various internet sites and you will learn more about this entrepreneur, businessman and inventor of other items such as a zigzag stitching attachment for manually operated sewing machines and the gas mask. He also founded and published the Cleveland Call Newspaper.
Most of you recognize the need for traffic lights. After all, traffic lights are a remedy to the overcrowding and speeding on streets that can only lead to accidents and deaths if they did not exist. Traffic lights are not only for automobiles but also for carriages, bicyclists, trucks, buses and trolleys.
You may recall the importance of traffic lights from when your parents sent you to school, to the store or to run an errand. Parents would give directions to follow to get to and from your exact destination. These trips had one thing in common. Where possible, our trips included a path that took us by way of an intersection with a traffic light. I can still hear my parents reminding me to make certain to travel exactly as I had been told in order to avoid crossing a busy street. You can bet, I did exactly as I was told. I was not like some reading this column that would “race” the traffic light; you know standing at the corner while the light is green and anticipating it turning to red causing them to run across the street before it turned red. I suspect that some of you, as automobile drivers, have also raced traffic lights as they turned from green to red. I have no doubt that at least one of you had the unfortunate experience of being in a T-bone accident, in the middle of an intersection; a move that may not have resulted in a serious injury but one that you deeply regretted.
So, why does the traffic light have the colors of red, yellow and green? The reason is rather basic; red is a universal sign of danger and is visible even in harsh conditions like fog or rain, yellow defines caution which many feel is an obvious choice and green is a calm color that is easily distinguished from red and yellow. Literature on the internet indicates that it took years to create this instant recognition of the signs by drivers and pedestrians. Interestingly, research indicates that in today’s world, even a small child can tell that red means “to stop!” and green means “go!” Now, here is one for you; why do traffic lights turn red? Do you know why? As a youngster told me, “You would too if you had to change in the middle of the street.”
Have you wondered what would be the case if there were no traffic lights? Just think, as a driver, how would you know when to stop and when to go? While there are traffic jams today, there would be total gridlock if we had no traffic lights. As a pedestrian, how would you cross busy streets or roads? There would be absolute madness, confusion and danger. Without a doubt, the traffic light has made life much simpler and safer.
The next time you are out for a drive or taking a walk in an area with lots of traffic, may I encourage you to remember that the traffic lights that you depend on today are a result of the efforts of a Black man by the name of Garrett August Morgan, and his creativity and ingenuity, back in the day.
