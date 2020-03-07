This past Christmas, our son gave us a large, flat-screen television for our family room to replace the smaller screen television. After moving around some furniture, an ideal place was found for it so that we could watch our favorite news, shows and sporting events.
While this television was greatly appreciated, it brought a problem that we are still trying to resolve. Each time I walk through our garage, I cannot help but to observe the old television, on the floor in a corner; there is no other area for it in our home. Well, this experience serves as the impetus for today’s column because what to do with an unneeded television was not a challenge in the past.
If no one wanted it, as is the case with our television, it simply went out on the curb with the trash. This is not something that can be done today as televisions, computers and other electronic equipment cannot go out with the trash in most communities. So, while I thought about what to do with this television, I also started to think about the many other challenges that were so much easier to address, back in the day.
Some friends, in a recent conversation, shared plans for a trip by airplane that they have planned this month. Just the mention of travel by airplane quickly brought to mind my distaste for air travel today. While I have had the opportunity to travel to some far away, interesting vacation places free of charge in recent years, I refrain from participating in these trips because of the hassles with air travel. Thus, if I cannot get to a designated place by train, bus or automobile, I simply stay home. I imagine that many of you share my view.
Some of you are old enough to remember going to the airport with a relative or friend and having that person escort you to your seat on the plane, help put your luggage in the overhead bin and say goodbye. Taking to the skies was once an enjoyable experience. Some of you will remember PanAm, Eastern, TWA and their flight attendants and the roomier seats. No one was required to take off their shoes in order to clear security.
You may recall being able to purchase your ticket on the airplane. There were no fees to check your luggage; a meal was served on most flights; and double parking while dropping off a passenger was allowed. Well, that was then, a period free of stress and the “hassle” that travel by airplane brings today. Yes, without a doubt, air travel was much easier, back in the day.
Let me focus next on your automobile. Today, if you have a problem with your automobile, you take it to the dealer or a certified mechanic. That was not the case when I was growing up. There was a time when Saturday mornings found men in the front or in the rear of their homes working on their automobiles. If the automobile owner or his friends had a problem with brakes, their clutch, water pumps, alternators, battery replacement, headlights bulbs changes, you name it, the problem or issue was address by the infamous “Shade Tree Mechanic.” Forget about “do it yourself” work on an automobile, today technology makes it almost impossible.
Today when you put out the trash, you are required to separate everything. Recycle containers help us to separate plastics, cardboard, newspapers, glass and cans according to the guidelines established by one’s community. In most communities, everything must be in a container. Failure to do so will result in fines. When I was a boy, trash, garbage and today’s recycled items all went in the same bag or box. There was no concern about separating items going out in the trash. Do you recall the days when your newspapers where tied together and held until you had enough to take to the junkyard and secure a few dollars. The junkyard was another source for getting rid of unwanted items. Back in the day, this is where my television mentioned earlier would have gone.
So, you have a big affair coming up in a few months. You start planning your outfit for this affair; most likely a new outfit. In some cases this involves making sacrifices in order to purchase something new from a fashionable store of boutique. This requires extending your credit and doing without other needs in order to get that outfit. This was not a big deal, back then. Hand-me-downs were a big deal. You could count on a relative or friend to pass something down to you: an item that you would proudly wear at an affair. It was also no big deal to wear what you previously wore at a popular event.
You might also recall that many women were skillful seamstresses and homemade outfits for special affairs, even weddings, were not unusual. For many, turning to a second hand or pre-owned shop was an outlet for a new outfit. Not the case today as party-goers, women in particular, must have a new outfit, one that had not been previously worn.
Some of my friends have advanced other things that were easier to do in the past such as: controlling what their children watch on television, having safe environments for outdoor play, finding a suitable date, having one’s children attend good schools, having fun with no money, using a television remote control, going to a game or concert, and, with all of the intrusion from social media that makes your life an open book, maintaining one’s privacy.
I am confident that you could add to this list, so sit back and reflect on how much easier some other things used to be, back in the day.
(0) comments
