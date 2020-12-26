Some of you may know that I love rhythm and blues records. Over the years, I have accumulated a large record collection. It is not unusual for me to go into my basement, during this holiday season, to play holiday records on one of my jukeboxes. One song is a staple in the repertoire of records that I regularly play and sets the stage for today’s column. It is a song made popular by Sonny Til and the Orioles during the 1950s. Some of you old-school folk will remember the following words:
Maybe it’s much too early in the game,
Oh, but I thought I’d ask you just the same.
What are you doing New Year’s, New Year’s Eve?
In prior years, we were challenged to answer the question in this song. There were many options, but our plans would have been finalized by choosing from the traditional New Year’s Eve activities on our “to do” list. Not this year! You might recall, from my recent columns regarding Thanksgiving and Christmas, just how COVID-19 has impacted our behavior, particularly on special days. Here we go again! On New Year’s Day, a day in which we enjoyed special activities with family, loved ones and friends in the past we will again engage in modified activities; somewhat different from the manner we celebrated, back in the day.
I cannot imagine that many of you used to have plans to be out on the town this New Year’s Eve. Attending a dance at a hotel or ballroom as many have done in past years will not occur. You likely will not host or go to a house party. In-person Watch Night Service at church is not an option this year. Perhaps a virtual service may be offered. After a virtual Watch Night Service, I doubt if you will go out. Even before this pandemic, people were not going out to bring in the new year as in the past. So, purchasing a new outfit for that New Year’s special event will not be necessary.
If partying is on your mind this New Year’s Eve, perhaps the best you can do is to reflect on those days when you went to one party after another and you spent time walking the streets in party hats and blowing party horns or using noisemakers. Then there will be no bar where you can party with friends. Perhaps you will think about the days when people drove through the streets just to observe people so drunk until they were engaged in a “running drunk.” You have to be from back in the day to recall the running drunk: a person that runs slowly on his toes to avoid falling over. There definitely will be fewer partygoers this year, not like back in the day.
As fewer people will be out in the streets, you will not have to worry about that old tradition that dictated that a man must be the first person to enter the home on the New Year. Many of our parents strongly believed that a man had to be the first person entering one’s home after midnight on New Year’s Day. This man could not be someone who lived in the household and good luck was to be the result of this practice. Shooting firearms or setting off firecrackers will not take place to the same degree this year.
With all that we will miss doing this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, what plans do you have for Thursday evening and all-day Friday?
As a start, you can make certain that you get all of your dirty clothing washed before the new year arrives. For many, there can be no dirty clothing when the new year arrived because dirty clothing means bad luck. Not only did the clothing have to be washed, it had to be ironed, folded and put away. Just like having all clothing clean, the home also had to be clean.
Also, all of your bills had to be paid. According to tradition, you could not start a new year without having all of your bills current. Then, there was the need to have money in your pocket when the new year arrived. This was another thing that old-timers believed. It was the belief that if you had no money on the first of the year, you would have no money during the entire year. Having all bills paid, clothes washed and ironed, a clean home and money in your pocket is not negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are not traditions that are restricted and need not be left, back in the day.
There is no reason why the pandemic should prevent serving traditional new year’s foods unless you cannot get to stores to shop. There is no reason why black-eyed peas should not be cooking at midnight on the 31st. You can also go back to your roots and experience a certain smell! As much as I loved my mother’s cooking, there was nothing about “chitterlings” or “wrinkled steak” that appealed to me. So, get these traditional New year’s foods for this day. You can add collard greens to continue the new year’s tradition. While you will not be able to have one of those large, traditional new year’s brunches or dinners, you and your wife, significant other or immediate family can bond while dreaming of next year.
Finally, there is no reason, why you cannot make a new year’s resolution; even though the resolution will likely be broken before the end of January.
This has been a tough year. The virus, loss of friends, disappearing jobs, missed fun times at restaurants, shopping malls or hanging out with friends are not things that we want to experience again. So welcome in 2021 and pray that it will have none of the headaches and hardships that we experienced in 2020.
