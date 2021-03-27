Some of you can recall those Saturday mornings as a child playing jacks, shooting marbles, riding scooters or go carts, playing wall ball, and yes, roller skating. Roller skating on Saturday mornings was “the thing to do” back in the day.
You have memories of the metal skates that we wore to skate in the streets and on sidewalks. But you may also remember them for the tears you shed. What is the relationship between skating and crying you ask? You could only wear a shoe with a sole, no sneakers.
During that era, skates had a strap that went around your ankles and clamps that fitted over the edge of the shoe sole. Parents warned us not to go outside to play in our good shoes. It was not unusual, after disobeying your parents, the soles pulled away from the shoes. The result was an unwearable shoe and a spanking or a major whipping.
As stated, sneakers were unacceptable because they lacked soles to secure the skates to one’s shoes. Creative youngsters wrapped tape under the skates and over the sneakers, near the clamp. Skating often resulted in a bloodied knee or a scrapped leg from falling on the concrete sidewalk or the blacktopped street.
In spite of the pitfalls in roller-skating, on Saturday mornings, I would get together with friends and skate from one city block to another. Can you remember the brand of roller-skates you wore? It was probably a Union or a Chicago skate. Back in the day, these were the main brands of outdoor roller skates; both skates that are still sold today.
Hopefully, you have many memories of roller-skating. Remember putting on your roller-skates inside of your home or perhaps on the porch or stoop, and then struggling to get down the steps onto the sidewalk or into the street? You could get banged up just coming down the steps. This hampered your ability to join friends on roller skating outings, not just in your neighborhood but sometimes, on the other side of town. Do you recall roller skating on your metal skates indoors?
Some neighborhoods had indoor roller skating venues where children and teenagers could use their outdoor skates. Typically, these facilities had concrete floors, usually in the basement of the building.
In my neighborhood, St. Ignatius Catholic Church sponsored roller skating on Saturday mornings. I recall a number of young people ending up with chipped or cracked teeth because they engaged in rough activities while roller skating indoors and outdoors. Back then, there was no protective gear. I suspect that many have scars as a result of roller skating activities such as racing in which many of us engaged. Sometimes it was a straight-line race; in other cases, it was a race around the block. Yes, roller skating, even for young children, in our neighborhoods, was extremely competitive, back in the day.
Surprisingly, several of my colleagues said that they never learned to roller skate, thus no roller skating memories. For those that made the transition from street roller skating to indoor rink roller skating, you should be able to relate to an email sent by my friend and Good Kappa Brother, Dr. Joseph Meade, who suggested this subject for today’s column. Dr. Meade reflected on his times at the Carmen Skating Rink on Germantown Avenue below Broad Street. He recalled fundraisers for churches, boys, and girl scouts. He shared his memories of the music played by disc jockeys and how skaters were called to get people on the floor; times for couples, men only and women only. Dr. Meade, in spite of being in his senior years, still remembers that some of the finest ladies of those times were in attendance on Friday nights. While skates were rented, he had his own, thus avoiding some less than sanitary conditions. For those that were roller skaters, you may not have skated at the Carmen Rink, but you may have enjoyed roller skating at the Olympia, Lancaster Avenue, Great Skates, Imperial, USA Skates and Elmwood Skate Rinks. Roller-skating everywhere was regarded as the best of times, back in the day!
By chance, I recently had a conversation with Jamyra Perry, the Tribune’s new Magazine Editor. I was surprised to learn that she was a roller skating enthusiast who shared an earful with me; more than I can include in this column. She participated with a club under the name of “Candy Crush;” club skaters typically had nicknames. She brought back memories that I recall from watching roller derby on television. I had forgotten about a skater leaving the pack to move to the front and to earn a point for each skater that he or she passed once catching up with the pack.
She reminded me of “the jammer,” the enforcer, usually with a special number on his or her helmet that prevented passing the pack. I can still visualize a skater that had come around and now in the rear being “whipped” to pass others in the pack. Her stories caused inquiries with others. One friend shared videos with me of her grandchildren “jam skating,” an activity that was well coordinated. I dug deeper and learned that roller-skating has a checkered past, originating in the performing arts, gaining popularity in the 1930’s, disco music in the 70’s and line dancing in the 90’s.
In most of my columns, I encourage our readers to return to things that they experienced in the past. Not this time! In spite of the health benefits derived from roller skating, this activity has passed many of us by. From what I have learned, roller skating, as we knew it in the past, has not gone away; rather it has blossomed. I see that roller skating is not something those of us that recall securing our metal roller skates with clamps over our shoe soles can do today mainly because of old mother time. So, for my generation and for possibly yours, let roller skating go; let it simply be a memory left, back in the day.
