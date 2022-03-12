For many, our elementary school days contain unforgettable memories. There were the games played during recess, class projects, particularly in science classes, assembly programs with interesting speakers, indoor and outdoor safety patrols, and for me, Goldie Watson’s Drama Club. But there was one experience that many little kids and parents feared, it was that ritual performed by teachers back in the fifties when they came around in class to examine the hair of students. How many of you recall that awful experience, back in the day, of being sent to the principal’s office and eventually home because you were identified as having ringworm?
Maybe you do not know about ringworm or you were not around during the 50s when there was a ringworm epidemic. According to an Internet posting from the Mayo Clinic Family Health Book, 5th Edition, ringworm of the body (dematophytosis or tinea corporis) is a rash caused by a fungal infection. It is usually an itchy, circular rash with clearer skin in the middle. It gets its name from its appearance; it resembles a ring. Understand, however, there is no worm involved. Ringworm of the body is related to athlete’s foot (tinea pedis), jock itch (tinea cruris) and what many of us had as elementary age children, ringworm of the scalp (tinera capitis), which is the focus of this column.
You should know that ringworm did not just become an issue in the 50s as it can be traced back to the 17th century. But it was the 50s, that gave notice to ringworm for most of us. If you were around in the 50s, you learned that ringworm was spread by direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or animal. Ringworm could be contacted from a variety of sources; playing in dirt where there is the fungus; being in humid environments; and other places. Contrary to what some think, ringworm is not a dirty person’s disease.
Because ringworm was contagious and could spread very easily, we all took steps to prevent the risk of ringworm as it was often present before symptoms appeared. As elementary aged students, ringworm spread easily in school classrooms, locker rooms and gymnasiums. Thus, we constantly heard from our teachers and parents about the importance of keeping items clean, especially shared items. I know that you were told by your parents not to wear clothing or to try on or wear the hats of others. So if you were told by your teacher to report to the office because of what appeared to be a ringworm infection, you knew what to expect. You sat in the office until your parents came to pick you up and then you would stay home for a few days. This was the first step in dealing with ringworm when in school, back in the day.
For those of you that dealt with the ringworm of the scalp, you recall the next step, t was getting all of your hair cut off. I have learned that there is no evidence that indicates shaving one’s hair prevents or stops the spread of ringworm. Yet, it was done and little boys dreaded having to face this.
Skinsight.com, points out that while anyone can get scalp ringworm, it is most commonly seen in children under the age of ten. In the United States, Black children are more likely to have scalp ringworm than others. Also, boys are more commonly affected than girls.
Once getting one’s hair cut off, there were various ways that parents treated their child’s ringworm. Those that had the “means” to take their child to a doctor remember anti-fungal creams, which could usually be purchased over the counter. Of course, there were prescription anti-fungal medications but they often cost more than many parents could afford. So, many families turned to home remedies, effective in resolving ringworm, which were purchased from the neighborhood grocery. Did your parents use ground garlic combined with olive oil to create a paste to apply to the ringworm? If not, perhaps your parents applied a small amount of Lavender Oil directly to the ringworm and gently rubbed it into the skin. Tea tree oil. a popular natural oil, was another remedy that some parents found to be effective. Interestingly, through Internet searches, I have learned that this oil is also great for treating skin problems such as burns, cuts and infections. Has anyone used turmeric to treat ringworm? Turmeric is an ancient healing spice that is turned into a liquid mixture and applied to the infected area with a cotton ball or towel. Other remedies included salt and vinegar, aloe in liquid form or colloidal silver. Then there were approaches used by some families that were passed down from one generation to another. One friend shared with me having axle grease placed on the ringworm on his scalp. Another told me that his mother placed a copper penny that had been coated with vinegar on his ringworm, sometimes taped to the scalp. Probably the most outrageous thing shared with me to treat ringworm came from a Tribune employee who washed her son’s hair and scalp with bleach. Not a good idea, she learned, as she ended up in the hospital with her son because of the harmful effects of using bleach.
Some of you recall those days when children wore white skullcaps or stocking caps to try to prevent the transfer of ringworm from one child to another. If the head coverings were not discarded, parents had the ordeal of washing them every night in an attempt to sterilize them for future use. Today, we rarely hear about children and ringworm of the scalp. Thankfully, with better hygiene and medical treatments, ringworm has disappeared as a problem. But for many of you that recall this dreadful infection, I know you are thankful that it is now under control and has been left to a place that we all can appreciate; that place I refer to as back in the day.
