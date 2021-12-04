On Sunday, November 21st of this year, I gathered with a group, The Amtrak Brothers, to renew a relationship that goes back to the 80s and 90s. I had not seen many of those gathered for more than thirty years; a period back in the day. The Amtrak Brothers, you ask? The Amtrak Brothers were a group of Black professionals that arose early each morning and took an Amtrak train from Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, to North Jersey and New York where they held impressive jobs. The Amtrak Brothers held titles such as Senior Producer for NBC’s Dateline, District Director of EEOC, Public Relations Manager for Verizon Wireless Corporation, Vice President for GMAC and Human Resources Executive for Avon Products.
Why were the Amtrak Brothers willing to spend considerable time and large sums of money commuting on the Amtrak train? In short, there were more extensive job opportunities outside of the Philadelphia area, with considerably better pay. Commuters, as early as 1971, which predated the existence of the Amtrak Brothers, paid $50 monthly for commuter passes. They parked free at the North Philadelphia Train Station. Over the years, the commuter ticket increased, the train no longer stopped at the North Philadelphia Train Station, and the commute originated at 30th Street Station. But, the birth of the Amtrak Brothers did not occur until 1988. In the late seventies through the mid-nineties, when I commuted, a monthly pass was $475 and parking at 30th Street Station was $250.00 a month. Once a monthly ticket increased to $1400 around 2010, some Amtrak Brothers started driving to Trenton, New Jersey to get the SEPTA train to North Jersey and New York. Around 2010, the Amtrak Brothers were going their separate ways which lead to the end of this wholesome and nurturing relationship. A nurturing relationship, you may wonder. Well, the Amtrak Brothers had no officers and no by-laws but the group filled a void in the lives of young Black men that were finding their way in a challenging world. Given the status of race relations at that time, connections with the Amtrak Brothers provided for mentoring, friendship and guidance for all ages, back in the day.
As we gathered on that November day, the memories we shared were special. We recalled our regular dinner meetings held after arriving in Philadelphia from a long commute. We were reminded of our meals at places such as Palladium Restaurant and Grill on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. We fondly reflected on our special annual Christmas celebrations and we received updates on our riders from years ago. These topics received top billing.
In my mind, however, three events stood out. One event was the impact of the horrific 9-11 attack where an Amtrak Brother escaped down the stairs from the 84th floor as the second plane hit the tower where he worked and one of the younger Amtrak Brothers perished in the attack and his remains were never uncovered. Then there was one of the many incidents of fighting for seats when the train was crowded.
I will never forget a young lady, a classy sister, boarding the train in Newark, New Jersey and could not locate a seat. When she came across a passenger who had placed items in an adjoining seat and refused to move the items after several requests, the sister actually sat on the lap of the uncaring and rude passenger. The train stopped in Trenton, New Jersey where the police boarded to bring things under control.
Finally, there was an incident where I sat next to a passenger upon boarding the train in Newark. I knew what was coming as I encountered it on a regular basis. She asked, “So what do you do.” I was prepared and did not miss a beat by telling her that I was a pornographer. I picked this up from a friend who swore that such a response would bring undesirable probing to an end. But it did not. I was bombarded with questions and I made up responses as we continued this more than an hour trip. I told the lady that I got into the business after working as a photographer for another pornographer. Upon arrival in Philadelphia, I told the lady that I was just “pulling her leg.” The female passenger sitting in front of us turned around and told me that my story was the greatest she had ever heard. Obviously, she listened to every word I uttered.
I have driven up and down the I-95 corridor on numerous occasions. The signs for New Castle, Delaware are quite visible. Yet, I had never been in the town until we had the Amtrak Brothers’ brunch a few weeks ago. What a clean quaint town with its well-preserved homes. Our gathering occurred at Zollies Jazz Corner, a Black/Brown owned and operated establishment with a casual atmosphere, outstanding service and mouthwatering food. The menu was special. Several Amtrak Brothers feasted on shrimp and grits. I enjoyed sweet potato waffles; something new for me. We had great fun resurrecting the camaraderie from our commuting days.
In previous columns, I have encouraged the coming together of friends from college, high school, old neighborhoods and other groups of the past. Most of us are now in our twilight years and realize the value of coming together again with old friends, to reminisce. So do as the Amtrak Brothers did on Nov. 21; get together with your old groups and friends to reflect on your memories from back in the day.
