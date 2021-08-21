It was two weeks ago, August 12 to be exact, when the temperature was unbearable.
I do not recall a day that hot in many years. I left my air-conditioned home, drove downtown in my air-conditioned automobile, and worked in an air-conditioned office.
Later that day, as I drove home, my eyes focused on automobiles that passed by with windows rolled down. While some people do not like air-conditioning, I suspect that many had their windows down because they had no air-conditioning. My thoughts traveled back to the sixties when I had no air-conditioning in my automobiles. I can still recall going into survival mode during hot summer months when driving an automobile lacking air-conditioning. Like many of my generation, are you retrieving back in the day memories of riding in a hot automobile without air-conditioning?
It was in 1940 when Packard introduced the first automobile to offer factory installed air-conditioning, with Chrysler, Cadillac, Buick, Oldsmobile, and Nash following with air-conditioning as an option. Going back to the 30’s, several companies experimented with aftermarket air-conditioning systems, but they were heavy, noisy, and inefficient, thus none became widespread. By 1969, more than half of all new automobiles sold were equipped with air-conditioning. Many of us finishing college during the sixties, were among those that had no air-conditioning in our cars. As an extra, air-conditioning was expensive and costly to operate as it burned more gas. In addition, on our meager salaries as schoolteachers and social workers, jobs available to many of us, a Volkswagen was often the first new or used automobile we obtained.
After all, it was affordable with a $1,799 price tag for a new one. If you recall, the “Bug” had no air-conditioning. I recall this lack of automobile air-conditioning period well. One experience has been with me since the late sixties, an experience that I shall especially remember when driving during really hot weather. There I was, driving with my wife to the wedding of a very close friend. The temperature was like that of the Thursday mentioned earlier; it was hot, it was burning up. My brand-new Chevrolet, Super Sports, black on black with black bucket sheets was sharp, a head turner, but it had no air-conditioning. In our attempt to get to the wedding, we became lost. Keep in mind that this trip predated Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and mobile telephones. So, we struggled to read a map in that hot automobile and failed to find a payphone. Eventually, we arrived at the wedding, a bit late and somewhat disheveled. That experience was the impetus for making this the last automobile I would own that did not have air-conditioning. For me, non-air-conditioned automobiles have been left way back in the day.
I suspect that many of you have your own stories of past or recent experiences coping with a ride in an automobile without air-conditioning. Did any of you purchase a small fan that was secured to your dashboard and plugged into the cigarette lighter to receive relief from the hot temperature? I never had an automobile with a dashboard fan, but from what I have been told by friends and associates, these fans were not very effective. While I know a little about a dashboard fan, I know absolutely nothing about automobile car coolers. The automobile car cooler was an after-sale add-on that was around from 1930 through the 1960s. Some of you may recall seeing what might be described as a canister-type vacuum cleaner mounted on the passenger side window. This gadget used balsa-wood shavings in a container, soaked with water that provided a cooling effect when the cool air was blown through a vent on the main unit into the passenger compartment.
It was complicated but it did beat driving around in a hot automobile. Some of you remember those small vent windows near the front windows and the rear windows. They would be pushed open so that they were on an angle that allowed air to be directed into the car as you drove down the road or highway. The key point with regard to this effort to get cool air was “driving” since no cool air would come into the automobile if it was standing still. Some of you are old enough to remember the days of plastic automobile seat covers. I know that I do! I had them on the seats of my 1965 Chevrolet Impala. Yes, for you millennials, my generation had plastic on everything. Plastic seat covers on the seats of an automobile during hot weather was particularly unpleasant. What memories I have of my rear end burning until those seats cooled off. The experience of perspiring through my clothing laden with unsightly wrinkles was a common occurrence. Yet we had no option and so we had to endure the discomfort of riding in an automobile that had no air-conditioning. That is the way it was back in the day.
Air-conditioning for automobiles came into extensive use in the 1980’s. Securing air-conditioning by paying for it as an extra was a “no brainer.” In addition, although air conditioning was not standard equipment people readily accepted the increase in cost for the car, as well as the higher fuel costs resulting from its operation. Few people purchase new automobiles without air-conditioning today. So, if you happen to be the owner of one of those automobiles that I saw last week with windows down and the driver and passengers attempting to manage without air-conditioning, it may be that time; the time to start searching for a new or pre-owned automobile that has factory installed air-conditioning. Do not torture yourself by running around in a hot automobile, like many of us were forced to do, back in the day.
