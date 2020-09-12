With all of the mess that is going on involving the president of our country, many news reports leave us speculating that No. 45 was asleep at the wheel or cut civics class.
Much of the focus is on his lack of understanding of what many of us learned in school during pre-1960. Some of you were in school at a time when an effort was made to assure that we had an understanding of our government and how it worked. Whether it was civics or social studies, those that that were in school during my era or before will recall those patriotic classes. So, what is civics education? It is a course, typically taught in K to 8 environments, but also in some high schools, that focuses on the theory, politics, and the practical aspects of citizenship. It was once recognized as a discreet curriculum. What happened to civics education as a stand-alone subject that many of us were required to take, back in the day?
You may recall civics education as a dull and uninteresting subject. Some of you who did not take civics are probably wondering about the content of this course and why it was emphasized in the past. Civics is derived from the Latin word “civicus,” which means citizen.
According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, civics is a social science dealing with the rights and duties of citizens. If you recall, participating in civics or social studies classes where civic-related matters were taught, attention was given to the rights and duties of citizens and how government works.
So, what was the origin of civics and why was it important? An online article, “Promoting Civics Education in America,” addresses this and points out that “a truly democratic society relies on its citizens to be informed and ready to act. What good is a government of the people, for the people, and by the people if the people have no idea of what their role as citizens entails or their civic rights as citizens. Preparing people to become knowledgeable and proactive members of a democratic society requires that they receive proper instruction in civics. Many contend that civics education should be included as part of any school’s curriculum.”
You should know that according to various online reports, the teaching of civics began more than a century ago. It was introduced as an effort to assimilate the large number of migrants that were arriving in the nation to the American culture.
A proper civics education teaches young people about the fundamentals of how government works. If civics was taught when you were in school, what are some of your memories?
In speaking with at least a half-dozen friends who were in school during my era, they remember taking civics, but recall little about its content.
The one thing most recall being taught were the three branches of government: the executive, legislative and judicial branches. Yes, we all learned the importance of these branches working together to pass and enforce laws. We also learned the duties of each of these branches and how they served as a system of checks and balances.
If your memory of civics class is faint, as your classes were many years ago, let me remind you of other things learned while sitting through this class. Admittedly, I could not recall much of the content of my civics classes, so what I am sharing with you comes from an online course syllabus by Andrew Wilkes titled “Civics Education in the Classroom and Community.”
You should recall learning about the United States Constitution. You might also recall learning about the role of states in our national government and thoughts on federalism. The identification of the major political parties was another item included in the syllabus.
Did your class cover the role of the media and its impact on public opinion? The voting process is another topic that we should recall being covered in our civics classes. While you may not remember this, current events were another element of civics classes.
So, what actually happened to the emphasis on civics classes? Several other web articles point out that the 1960s arrived. The Vietnam War and Watergate brought disenchantment, rebellion, experimentation, a loss of faith in our institutions and leaders, the break-up of consensus, weakening of the core culture, and much more resulted in a new look at civic education. In a nut shell, our core values were out of sync with the dramatic changes in our society. Thus, we witnessed a failure to continue teaching civics in our schools; a subject that was important to our development as good and informed citizens, back in the day.
Recently, we have seen increased efforts by the American Bar Association, the American Society for Public Administration, the National Education Association (NEA) and educators to return civics education to our schools. I had not given it much thought, and I make this observation recognizing that there is no one solution to complex problems.
However, I cannot help but reflect on the comment made by Amanda Litvinov, a senior writer/editor at the NEA in 2017. She indicated, “One of the primary reasons our nation’s founders envisioned a vast public education system was to prepare youth to be active participants in our system of self-government. The responsibilities of each citizen were assumed to go far beyond casting a vote; protecting the common good would require developing students’ critical thinking and debate skills, along with strong civic virtues.”
Could one major step to addressing the dysfunctional behavior we see in our society today be a return to civics classes as we were exposed in schools, back in the day?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.