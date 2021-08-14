Most of us remember our first job for it is usually embedded in our consciousness. It may have been your very first job; or perhaps your first job out of high school, trade school or college. No matter, you were told things that shaped your views of employment and enabled you to survive the culture of the world of work.
I am sure you remember that your parents and friends placed significant emphasis on being at work on time. They warned you about dressing appropriately for work and being polite and cooperative with all of your co-workers. You definitely were not to abuse your break and lunch periods. Then there were those other guidelines passed on to you in an attempt to make you the so-called, “model employee.” While these guidelines remain important in the work place today, clearly too many employees see them as less important than in the past. One factor that stands out is how we leave a job. We learned early in our careers the importance of giving employers ample notice, usually two weeks, if we planned to leave. However, in many instances, it is a different story. For far too many, giving advance notice of leaving employment is an act that has been left, back in the day.
The idea for this column came from a discussion with a Tribune employee who shared something that is becoming common in the workplace. A business owner friend was experiencing both the difficulty in locating workers to fill vacancies and and the ability to retain them. An interesting aspect of the retention experience is how employees are leaving jobs.
Unlike when many of us were leaving a job in the past, leaving today is often times quick with little or no notice. The business owner referred to above indicated that she had an employee that went to lunch and never returned. Notification of the employees parting occurred a few days later by way of a telephone call. Interestingly, this was not a new employee but an employee that had been on the job for close to a year and was considered a good employee. Even when there are no formal rules, this would never have been an unlikely occurrence in the past. We learned the rules of the workplace early on in our work life, especially those related to a notice of termination, typically a two-week notice. Have any of you thought about the practice of a two-week notice? Do you know of its origin?
Well, I hate to disappoint you! I have searched for an answer for the practice of a two week notice of termination; it would appear that it started somewhere. Drew Lunt’s on-line article on Aug 24, 2013, titled ”The Myth of the Two Weeks’ Notice Requirement” sited that employees are not obligated to provide two weeks’ notice before quitting their current job. But if you think about this issue, because a two week notice is so wide spread, it must have an origin; its genesis must go back to some point.
It may surprise you to know that there are no legal requirements to expect or give a two-week notice when leaving a job. Some who have researched this issue claim that a two-week notice was tied to enabling the employer to process one’s final pay check prior to termination. However, there may be company policy or contractual requirements for such notices. Most states have adopted the at-will doctrine that gives an employer the right to terminate an employee at any time, without cause or any reason. In the same manner, employees are also allowed to leave their employment at any time and without reason. Still many employers and employees adhere to a two-week notice upon separation of employment.
In some cases, employees are granted two-week’s pay in lieu of a notice when it is not in the best interest of the employer for the employee to be present in the work environment. I have learned that some countries, such as Russia and Switzerland require notices of at least two weeks in cases by either the employer or employee upon termination. Most of us provided a two-week notice, back in the day.
While there are no legal requirements to provide a notice of termination for any length of time, a two weeks’ notice is what most individuals routinely provided in the past. Many gave notice and continue giving such notices in today’s work environment as a matter of courtesy. In doing so, a caring employee gives an advanced notice to enable the employer the opportunity to locate a replacement. Then there is the hope that giving ample notice could result in a more favorable recommendation when that employee seeks a reference check. Others understand that they should never “burn bridges” when leaving a job as there is always the possibility that one may want to return.
There are reasons, however, when a notice may not be practical such as a hostile work environment, an unsafe working conditions, family obligations, health reasons and a change in duties, to name a few. Some of us understand that there are some risks in giving a two weeks’ notice. Some of you know of cases where giving a letter of resignation, results in one being simply walked out of the door; fired.
The lack of notice is part of the changing world of work. Employers have much to do with the disappearance of notices when one leaves a job. The work environments of the past where many places of employment had a “family atmosphere” are gone. Thus, employees no longer have the love and commitment to their workplace as was the case in the past. But, in spite of the changes in the work environment, let me provide you with some unsolicited advice; when planning to leave your place of employment, prepare a well-written letter of resignation much like employees did, back in the day.
