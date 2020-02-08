Going back in time, there were a variety of ways in which families earned money to survive. Some will recall playing the numbers. There were no legal state lottery games, back then; we had “street numbers.”
Those that patronized this system selected numbers through a variety of methods and played their numbers with the aid of a runner or writer who then carried the number to the banker, or “the money man.”
Often, the number was from a dream that was interpreted in the “Dream Book.” Others would obtain their numbers from the hymnbooks at church. Then, there was the “speakeasy,” a place people frequented to purchase alcoholic beverages when bars were closed. If you were around, back then, you recall that in some neighborhoods, speakeasies enabled the operator of the establishment to “make a living.”
Selling dinners was another way to make money and some men served as “hacks,” driving people from place to place, operating like a taxi cab. Do not laugh at these survival techniques of families; these money earning techniques, used by grandparents and parents, enabled family members to attend trade school or college. But, how many of you or your friends met your expenses by holding rent parties, back in the day?
Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, I had no direct experience with rent parties. But I certainly heard about them. For those unfamiliar with rent parties, let me refer you to an article by WPA writer Frank Boyd from “American Life Histories: Manuscripts from the Federal Writers’ Project, 1936-1940.” Boyd points out how horrific living conditions gave rise to rent parties.
With the migration of more than 200,000 Blacks to Harlem in the early 1920s, they were segregated in a small section of Manhattan. While it is hard to believe, housing experts estimate that sometimes as many as 5,000 to 7,000 people lived in a single block. In spite of dingy conditions and high rents, apartments were in demand but unaffordable for most residents. Thus, the concept of charging admission for friends to come together to socialize was born.
It did not cost much to attend the party and it provided an opportunity for a good time, some food and some alcoholic drinks. Rent parties were often held in secret, since Prohibition was in effect, and there was concern about raids by the police. The repeal of Prohibition in 1933 saw the decline in rent parties. However, many continued because successful rent parties provided financial support to families, back in the day.
I was able to hunt down some “folk” that had moved into overtime of their senior years and shared their firsthand memories of rent parties. How interesting to hear accounts of how individuals carried out rent parties because they came up short on rent money, after paying other bills. The party location tended to be the place for which rent money was needed. As for the day of the rent party, just like the days of the Harlem rent parties, Saturday night was the night for rent parties. So, how did one become aware of a rent party? You had to be part of a network where the rent party news was spread. Great care was taken in inviting participants. Distributing business cards was a popular way to get people to rent parties. Great care was exercised in giving out these cards; inviting the “right people” was extremely important. No one wanted to experience being in an apartment raided by the police. I understand that some only attended rent parties if the location had the reputation of being one that the police would not bother; they were “taken care of.”
The popularity of Saturday nights was directly related to the work situation of many Blacks. Since many were paid for their work on Saturdays, it made Saturday the ideal night for a party; and what better way to party than at a Saturday night rent party. Some characteristics of Harlem rent parties were brought into the 1950s and 1960s. Rent parties charged admission and food, such as fried chicken and potato salad, was in abundance. The hosts of rent parties always came up with creative ways to determine what to charge. I have heard accounts of those attending a rent party being measured. The number of inches from their fingertip to their shoulder was the dollar amount paid for admission. Other accounts indicated the size of one’s waist determined the price of admission.
While rent parties may be a back in the day phenomenon, some of you may be familiar with these parties from Black crowds that were featured in plots of movies set in New York back in the 1980s and 1990s. The band Steely Dan’s 2009 tour of the United States named the “Rent Party,” Babs Gonzales recording of the song “House Rent Party” in 1955, and the Waldos album “Rent Party” in 1994 may be familiar to some or provide some knowledge of rent parties.
While rent parties were illegal and should have been avoided in the past, a discussion with my pastor’s mother, Carolyn Mitchell, placed the events in another perspective. She pointed out that in spite of the parties being illegal and questionable, there were no shootings, fights or other violent behavior occurring there that we witness in today’s society. So, for those of you that might have the need for a few extra pennies to meet your rent obligations and wish to come together with others in a safe environment, you may want to have a “cleaned up” rent party that would borrow some of the activities used during rent parties back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.