In many respects, this past Turkey Day mirrored Thanksgiving Day of last year. In last year’s column, I expressed a hope that we would not experience another Thanksgiving Day in which our activities were dictated by the COVID pandemic. Well, here we go again. While there have been some steps forward with the assistance of the vaccines, the wearing of masks, regular washing of hands, safe distancing, and other precautions, many of the things we did in the past still cannot be enjoyed today. So, as I sat at the Thanksgiving Day dinner table this year, I did something that I have done on many Thanksgiving Days of the past. I took one of those memorable trips back to the days when I celebrated this day at my parent’s home, back in the day.
My years having Thanksgiving Day dinner in my parent’s West Philadelphia home come to mind every Thanksgiving Day. While it was in the late eighties when I last sat at this dinner table with my wife, son, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, the memories are so vivid until it seems like just yesterday. Thanksgiving Day dinner preparation started the evening before. Twenty or more people attended our Thanksgiving Day dinner which required adding additional tables and chairs. It was not uncommon for tables and chairs to extend from the dining room into the hallway; everyone present was a part of this special day. I vividly recall my mother chopping celery and combining it with chopped boiled eggs to make her special stuffed celery. Prepping a large turkey and the stuffing was necessary so that it was ready for the oven the next morning. Sweet potato casserole covered with marshmallows was traditional in my household; the same was true of macaroni and cheese. Cranberry sauce was an absolute necessity. My mother’s homemade cakes and pies made my mouth water as I watched them come out of the oven the evening before Thanksgiving Day. Homemade rolls were on the menu too. My mother timed the rolls to come out of the oven just in time for dinner. They had to be piping hot when we sat down for dinner.
Everyone knew they had to be on time for dinner. I can still visualize our Thanksgiving Day dinner table as it was back in the eighties. Like many families, my father always sat at the head of the table. My dear mother occupied a seat next to him that enabled her to move easily from the dining room table to the kitchen. I sat at the Thanksgiving Day dinner table with my parents, my wife, my son, my siblings and their spouses, and several nieces and nephews. Although it has been many years, I still envision each person’s place at the table. Everyone had their special seat. The one place children dared not sit was the armed chair reserved for my father. Interestingly, fathers, mothers, and then the children from oldest to the youngest sat in the dining room. Because more were present then could fit in the dining room, extra chairs were added from various sources. Young children were excluded from the main table and sat at card tables or other small tables that were extended from the main table. Our large hallway adjacent to our dining room allowed the small children to sit at tables in that area.
Sometimes we ate in shifts. If we ate in shifts or if some ate in the kitchen, everyone came into the dining room where my father gave one of those long, old-fashioned blessings. The young kids became restless and snickered; they immediately stopped after noticing a stern look from my mother. We were usually orderly as this was the only way we knew to behave, back in the day.
My father’s lengthy blessing might have tested my patience then, but I would give anything to experience it again. I reflect on this family picture with considerable sadness; my parents and sisters have been missing from the Thanksgiving Day dinner table for a number of years. My two brothers-in laws are gone. My dear nephew and niece have not been at a Thanksgiving Day dinner table because of their demise. I sorely miss these faces that were always at the family’s Thanksgiving Day table, back in the day.
Following dinner, mother was thanked for an outstanding meal and the family then sat for hours enjoying one another’s company. Aside from the outstanding food as a topic of conversation, there were many other conversations on this special day. There was an emphasis on continuing to embrace traditional and acceptable values as we moved beyond Thanksgiving. We had an opportunity to converse with and to listen and learn of the experiences of family members. Today, many young people are not exposed to such experiences. I am grateful to have been exposed to such experiences, back in the day.
After Thanksgiving dinners at my parent’s home, we ate those delicious desserts baked by my mother. These desserts included pound cake, layered chocolate cake, layered jelly cake, coconut pie, apple pie, sweet potato pie, raisin pie, bread pudding and cinnamon buns. Her desserts truly illustrated what I remember and sorely miss from my days living on North 43rd Street. I would give anything for young people today to see Thanksgiving Day as more than just another holiday. The food is important, but I would love for them to observe the behavior and hear the dinner table conversations. Yes, we ate a great deal on this day, but we learned a great deal more about life and expectations, we learned lessons that made us honorable and respectful human beings. Some young people today miss out on these experiences. For those who do not see Thanksgiving Days as special, I can assure you that all Thanksgiving Day dinners have been and shall continue to be very special to many of us because of our experiences with family, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.