If you were around twenty years ago yesterday, the events of September 11, 2001, are undoubtedly still with you. What occurred on this day is very difficult to forget. As the country geared up for this year’s recognition, my thoughts returned to where I was on that tragic day, a day that I want to remain, back in the day.
September 11, 2001 fell on a Tuesday and I was in the Philadelphia Tribune’s offices going about some preparatory work to begin my day. As I grabbed a cup of tea and a muffin while sorting out my plans for the day, I heard on the radio that there was an airplane incident in the vicinity of the World Trade Center in New York City. Early reports suggested that there had been an accident involving an airplane hitting one of the towers. But, it did not take long for reports to surface that the plane hitting the North Tower was a deliberate act.
Along with the Tribune’s managing editor, I went to a room with a television and watched the events as they unfolded. Within minutes after turning on the television, we could see the burning tower that was first struck by an airplane. I remember telling my colleague that there was another airplane coming into sight and we then saw the strike of the South Tower. Needless to say, we were terrified and felt helpless. We sat in front of the television “in awe” trying to understand what was going on. Then the words came clearly and without question, our country was under attack.
The initial scenes of the attack left no doubt that there would be massive casualties. I said a prayer for our country, particularly those in downtown Manhattan that were directly impacted by the attack. But it soon became apparent that the World Trade Center was not the only target; we eventually learned that there were incidents at the Pentagon and Shanksville, PA. What a day; what sadness; and what memories of the 9/11 attacks, back in the day.
With the limited clarity of mind that I could muster, I remained glued to the television. As I watched, the images became more vivid. I soon realized that I had friends that may have been in these towers given the nature of their work. For many years, I commuted by train from Philadelphia to North Jersey forming friendships with a group of Black men. We became known as the Amtrak Brothers. With these men on my mind, I nervously picked up the telephone and called Spencer Lewis, the Director of the EEOC, New York District, as I knew that Spencer worked in one of the buildings that were a part of the World Trade Center complex. To my surprise and relief, he answered the telephone. Letting him know of my concern for his welfare, after seeing the horrific conditions near his offices, I learned that he had stayed home that day for an appointment with a roofer. Who knows what the outcome would have been if he had gone to the office?
Another Amtrak Brother, Thomas “Tommy” Gunn managed to get out of the building. But what an experience! He shared with me that around 8:30 AM, he and some other members, of the brokerage firm where he worked were with interns on the eighty-second floor who had reported paper floating down outside of their building. Finding out that it was not an issue, he continued working at his desk until a co-worker suggested that they get out of the building as there appeared to be some issues outside. They had no knowledge of an airplane incident at that time. As he and his co-worker went to the elevator, he remembered from past experiences not to take an elevator during an emergency so they took the steps. When they reached the mid-fiftieth floor, the airplane hit the building and he and others ran like crazy to get to the ground floor. As he left the building, police told everyone to move away from the building and not to look back. My friend Tommy did glance back and he observed people jumping from the top floors because of the fire and heat and witnessed bodies as they hit the ground.
While Tommy survived this dreadful day, we later learned that another Amtrak brother, Kevin Bowser, perhaps the youngest of our group, did not make it. To our knowledge, Kevin’s remains were never recovered. I cannot imagine how this experience impacted his family, especially his wife, children and twin brother. I am sure this experience is a difficult one for them to leave, back in the day.
The experiences of the Amtrak Brothers were personal and close to me. But, every 9/11 brings to mind two other experiences that were touching. Race enters into everything, so this day always reminds me of the crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania as the passengers and crew attempted to fight off the hijackers before the plane crashed. What does race have to do with this? Well, the pilot was Black. Then there were eleven year old students Rodney Dickens, Asia Cottom, Bernard Brown and their teachers Hilda Taylor, James Debeuneure and Sandra Clark from the Washington, DC. School District. They all perished in the plane that crashed into the Pentagon killing all passengers and 125 Pentagon employees. The six were all Black. How well I remember this crash as my nephew worked at the Pentagon at this time but his life was spared.
I enjoy writing about my experiences of the past, but writing about the events of September 11, 2001 has been difficult. Still, they should never be forgotten and should always be part of our thoughts, memories and prayers from back in the day.
