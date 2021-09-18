Several weeks ago, I had a nostalgic conversation with a colleague with regard to telephones. He reminded me of a time when many homes did not have telephones.
For those that did, the telephones were typically black box shaped devices. Some early telephones were of the “Candlestick” variety that resembled a small pole with the hearing piece attached to the pole. The introduction of the princess telephone was a big deal. With the introduction of the trim line telephone, a variety of colors were offered. All however, had one feature in common; they were rotary dialing telephones.
It is worth remembering that homes then had one phone, not multiple phones as is the case today. Back then, there were no answering machines or caller identification and long distance calls were expensive; usually requiring the assistance of an operator. Do you remember person to person long distance telephone calls?
I am sure the party-line must bring a smile to your face as you remember conflicts over people being on the telephone too long. Yes, there was a time when many people shared their telephone line with another household; usually with someone they did not know. You would pick up the telephone, only to hear someone engaged in conversation. Since you had a call to make, you would ask how long they planned to be on the line. The response was usually something like, “not too long.” After going through this exercises two or three times, the request to hang up became more hostile. When words like “when are you going to get off the bleeping telephone” was uttered, you knew to expect a long, dragged out argument.
There were private lines, but they were costly. Of all the things this nostalgic telephone reflection with my colleague focused on, most concentrated on telephone exchanges. My telephone exchange was Baring 2. What memories do you have of telephone exchanges, back in the day?
During the fifties and sixties, telephone numbers were quite different from today. Depending on where you lived, your telephone number started with an exchange such as Beechwood, Trinity, Walnut, Saratoga or Baldwin. Telephone exchanges indicated the section of the city where one lived. You may recall meeting a young lady who gave you her telephone number. Quite often, the telephone exchange dictated whether you would aggressively pursue the young lady or leave her alone. Some men were not anxious to follow-up on a possible date with a North Philadelphia “Popular” exchange if they lived in West Philadelphia; it was too far. On the other hand, telephone exchanges with “Granite,” “Sherwood” or “Walnut” were exchanges that demanded immediate follow-up. Growing up “down the bottom,” in West Philadelphia made me understand that these exchanges were not too far away, usually “up the top” or above 52nd street, where the more “desirable” young ladies lived. Now, if you were given a telephone number with a Victor exchange, you just knew you had made contact with a special young lady; for this was a Germantown exchange and that was a place where only special people lived. Today, telephone exchanges are numerical because of an increase in households with telephones. The original exchanges could not accommodate these increases. Yet, some of us still refer to our telephone numbers with the Evergreen, Kingsley, Davenport or Chestnut pre-fix, just as we did back in the day.
It was not just social settings where telephone numbers influenced behaviors. When one applied for a job, applications often went into the trash as the race or ethnicity of the applicant was evident due to telephone exchanges. So, what occurred when you had no telephone exchange because you had no telephone? Perhaps you paid a neighbor to use their telephone. In other cases, the call was made to the neighborhood store and someone was sent to your home to notify you and you went to the store to take the call. This activity brings to mind something that has virtually disappeared from the landscape: Where have all the telephone booths gone? Some of you recall the elegant telephone booths that were found in department stores. These telephone booths were made of fine wood with crystal and lead glass in the doors. Do you remember the seats where you could sit while making a telephone call?
The telephone booths in “the neighborhoods” were a different story. Someone would always pass by, checking the coin-return slot to see if there were coins there. Most booths had telephone books and the interior was used by many for free advertising, as users would leave messages of some sort. Most of the neighborhood telephone booths had the same characteristics: missing telephone books and broken phones. Someone always tried to remove money from the coin box.
You cannot accomplish very much in life today if you are unable to communicate efficiently and effectively. Since the beginning of civilization, man has been struggling to share information as quickly as possible. None of us were around when people communicated by smoke signals. Our only memories of this means of communicating have come from cowboy and Indian movies. The Pony Express is probably another memory that comes from cowboy and Indian movies. You would be as old as baseball if you were around during the era of the Pony Express. The telegram is something different; most of us from back in the day have memories of sending a telegram whenever it was important for a message to arrive much faster than a letter. Still it is the telephone that most of us associate with the communications process in the past as well as today. The mobile telephone is indicative of the numerous changes the telephone has undergone over the years. Not just the equipment and the technology but something as basic as the telephone exchanges demonstrates these advances. Yes, the life of the telephone is quite a story which began back in the day.
