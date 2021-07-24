A few weeks ago, I took a page out of Diana Ross’ April 1970 hit song, “Reach Out and Touch Someone” by calling friends and relatives with whom I had not communicated in years. It was my hope that in keeping with the lyrics of Ross’ song through these calls, I would “make this a better place.” So I simply went through the contacts in my mobile telephone and randomly made calls. Most of my discussions were pleasant but some were sad. I decided that I would commit myself to expanding on such calls and to do so more frequently in the future. So, I encourage you to reach out to your loved ones, friends and associates as we so routinely did, back in the day.
Before making my first telephone call, my thoughts went back to the days when I was of elementary school age. Back then, it was viewed as one’s duty to remain in contact with one another, especially the elderly. Our parents understood the importance of telephone calls and visits. I recall my mother sending hand-written notes as a way to remain in touch with others.
Our parents did not have email available to them, text messages were unheard of, and few families had automobiles which meant limited mobility. Yet our forefathers found ways to remain in touch with others. While it has been fifty or more years, I can still hear my mother inquiring about people in the neighborhood. If told that they were home bound due to an illness or they had not been seen for a while, it would not take long for my mother to reach out by telephone or to make a personal visit. The visit was not just to say hello, a hot meal went along with her. While my mother and others, back then, may have been unfamiliar with the words of John Wesley, this quote which I received in an e-mail is relevant in terms of today’s column. It reads, “Do all you can; by all the means you can; in all the ways you can; in all the places you can; at all the times you can; to all the people you can; as long as ever you can.” These are truly relevant words for maintaining relationships; words as relevant today as they were, back in the day.
When I embarked on this journey, one of my early telephone calls was to a young man with whom I enjoyed membership in a vocal group back in the late fifties. Like many Philadelphia Street corner groups, I joined with Herb Johnson and the Ambassadors in singing do-wop songs. I bumped into this young man at a homegoing service several years ago, but the circumstances did not permit us to talk about our days going to Gee Records in New York or Gotham Records here in Philadelphia. During my call, we recalled wonderful memories redoing Doris Browne’s recording, “This is My Story of Love.” We recalled fond memories of our experiences as seventeen-and eighteen-year-olds. Then there was a call to my oldest living cousin; a cousin whose memory has been negatively impacted as she has aged. On this particular day, she was sharp! We enjoyed shared memories of growing up in our old West Philadelphia neighborhood. Then there was a call to another cousin who shared with me the unfortunate news of the loss of a grandchild due to an automobile accident back in March. I was unaware of this unfortunate news. Only because of reaching out through a telephone call and touching this family member did this information come to my attention. How I wish that I had made the call months earlier.
These are just a few of the types of interactions we miss out on as a result of not maintaining relationships with one another as did our grandparents and parents, back in the day.
Nothing bothers me more than to reach out to someone and learn that in spite of children or other family members, they have not had a telephone call or a visit in quite a while. I know that calls and visits to the sick and shut in as well as those that are up in age can be tough. The friend you once knew is not the friend you know today. Unfortunately, on many occasions, you know your friend, but the friend’s deteriorating mental state, prevents them from knowing you. I personally have great difficulty with the changes that have occurred in some of my friends. Believe me, it hurts! However, we should not abandon old friends because of their physical or mental condition. Yet, some “so-called” friends do just that. Believe me, these are not true friends. No matter the factors impacting one’s failings, friends are still friends and should maintain contacts and provide love and support. Think about what Dionne Warwick said in her hit song, “That’s what friends are for.”
The Bible verse, Psalm 71:9, comes to mind and is appropriate for the decline in calls and visits, especially when one is down and out. It reads, “Cast me not off in the time of old age; forsake me not when my strength faileth.” So, we must return to those days when we demonstrated that we genuinely cared. We must carve out time to maintain contact with others to see how they are doing, to give them hope; to bring a smile; and to let them know that we care. Hopefully, after reading this column, you will call, email, text or visit your friends and loved ones. I urge you to engage the practice of maintaining caring relationships; those practices that kept us in touch and reflected the love that we shared, back in the day.
