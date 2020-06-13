This has again been another tough week. The attention to the coronavirus pandemic was replaced with the events and the aftermath surrounding the death of George Floyd. Many of us continued to find ourselves hunkered down in our homes struggling to find things to do. Leaving our homes continues to be limited or often out of the question.
Some weeks ago, my column provided suggestions of activities to occupy our time. As I sat on my deck on Memorial Day, I searched the contacts of my mobile telephone that resulted in the focus of today’s column; yes, another thing to do to occupy our spare time. Whether it was contacts on my mobile telephone or names in one of those black books that we kept in the past that contained essential information, I identified those with whom I had not been in contact for months and in some cases years.
I paused at the name of a first cousin and dialed her number. She was surprised to hear from me and rightfully so; a bit critical as other family members that appeared to have forgotten her. We had a delightful conversation resurrecting fond memories but also not so pleasant issues from the past. However, we did make contact. I pledge to continue this practice in the future, with as many of my relatives, friends, and associates, from back in the day, as I can.
During the past week, I received telephone calls from several individuals from my past. I got a call from a fellow record collector from New York City; not a brother but a white boy. I had not spoken with him in 20 years when I participated as a dealer in record fairs in Manhattan. I was expecting some bad news, which is generally the case when you get an unexpected telephone call. After some small talk, particularly about collecting records, I asked to what I owed the telephone call. The response was unexpected. He indicated that he simply called to say hello and to check on how I was doing.
About a week ago, as I was watching television, my telephone rang and having caller ID, I recognized the name of someone that I had not seen or spoken with in more than 20 years. The call was from a young lady that was my son’s babysitter when he was a child. My wife and I spoke with her and enjoyed recalling many fond memories. Much had changed in her life and there were many changes in ours. But, reminiscing helped to overshadow some of the ongoing negative issues in today’s world and gave greater meaning to things I did and people with whom I interacted, back in the day.
Then there was a congratulatory email on LinkedIn, the business/employment-oriented online service, from someone who lived in North Jersey. I responded, thanking him for the note and asked that he say hello to his mother with whom I worked in North Jersey and with whom I had not communicated in many years. Sadly, his response informed me that his mother passed in 2015. This shock reinforced my belief that we all must do more as indicated in the debut solo song of singer Diana Ross, released in April 1970, “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand).” Thoughts of being in touch with others during this period of loneliness and social distancing were also highlighted in an online at www.mashable.com, “How to fight loneliness during coronavirus social distancing,” written by Rachel Thompson on May 13, 2020. She points out that spending a protracted period away from others can be quite daunting. So, what we have is a loneliness epidemic in our midst. What does she suggest? The same thing I am advocating in this column; checking in with relatives, friends and neighbors to ease or eliminate periods of loneliness.
Then there was an email that I received earlier this week from a high school classmate asking how I was doing. Interestingly, she had been reviewing some old emails and came across one from me where I shared my column on our class reunion in October 2018. The reunion was the first time I had seen her and others from my class since our graduation in 1957. Her email was a thoughtful gesture and one that we all might emulate.
Then there was a Tribune employee that asked for my wife’s mobile number because his wife wanted to call her since they missed seeing one another at many social events. How many of you do little things like this? Little things can be powerful. It is something we all should consider. I know that some of you are making contacts with family members and friends through social media such as Facebook and web conferencing programs such as GoToMeeting, Skype and Zoom.
Seniors reading this column recall that we routinely stayed in touch with our loved ones and friends in the past. Even the unfriendly neighbor received a telephone call just to see if they were doing OK. So, make a promise; no make a commitment to reach out to someone with whom you have not had contact for some time.
I previously wrote about the importance of remaining in contact with friends and associates. But, with such uncertainty and horrible things occurring today, staying in touch is so important. Think about loved ones and friends that have passed in recent months. Just think, stores are closed, restaurants are serving takeout only; bars and movie theaters are also closed; banquets and social gatherings have ceased; and, going to church is by way of the internet or phone connection. So, what else do you have to do? Why not reach out and touch someone as Diana Ross suggests. Contact a relative or an acquaintance that you had been close to, back in the day.
