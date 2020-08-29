I watched with interest the congressional hearings of the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy. Even before these hearings, I had been thinking about the post office and its significance in our everyday life. There was a time when sending or receiving a letter or card was only possible through the post office; there was no email. The receipt or payment of bills was also through the mail as on-line payment systems were nonexistent. The receipt of checks from various sources came through the mail since there were no direct deposits. Yes, the post office was as American as motherhood, apple pie, baseball, or ice cream. My reflections on the role of the post office, allowed my mind to wander back in the day when the post office played a vital role in opening doors for many Blacks through employment opportunities which resulted in movement into the middle class.
I never worked in the post office. Since I had many friends employed there, I called one, Robert Ridley, to share some of his experiences. Following high school and prior to college, Robert worked at John Wanamaker department store. Ridley or Rob Roy, as I have called him since our high school days, earned 85 cents an hour as a stock boy. Because his father worked at the post office, for many years, Ridley learned about the culture and benefits of employment at the post office. He took and passed the required examination and earned $1.82 an hour once appointed as a postal clerk, more than doubled his previous salary. He was “living large!” It was not just Ridley that did well but other Black folk as well. For some, the post office was their main job and for others, it was a source to supplement their main salary. Some worked at the post office while completing a college education. Many professionals, unable to find employment in their fields of concentration after graduating college worked at the post office. There were accountants, lawyers and even doctors that worked at the post office until they were able to obtain jobs in their fields of concentration. Richard Wright, the noted author of “Native Son” and “Black Boy” worked at the Chicago Post Office, periodically, from 1928 through the mid-1930s when he began to pursue a writing career.
For decades, there have been large numbers of Blacks employed in the postal service. With such large numbers, I wondered how so many Blacks gained employment in the postal service. Blacks in the postal service has an interesting history, particularly since Congress, banned Black Americans from carrying the United States mail from 1802 until the late 1860s. The Act of May 3, 1802, declared that after the first day of November next, no other than a free white person shall be employed in carrying the mail of the United States. This language implies that there were Blacks delivering mail prior to 1802. Also, through another Internet search, on March 3, 1895, Congress directed that no person, by reason of color, shall be disqualified from employment in carrying the mail. It is also worth noting that the first known Black to be employed as a post office clerk occurred back in 1863.
For additional information on the employment history of Blacks in the postal service, a search of the site: https://about.usps.com/who-we-are/postal-history/african-american-workers-20thc.htm will give a framework for Blacks gaining employment in the postal service, back in the day.
Here are some interesting points from this site. Enslaved Black Americans worked for mail transportation contractors carried mail prior to 1802. Mary Field, who lived from 1832 to 1914 was also known as Stagecoach Mary and Black Mary. While not employed by the United States Post Office, she was hired by a contractor that carried mail for special routes. There were Black postmasters, clerks, and letter carriers in the early 19th century during strict days of segregation; and, even carried mail in the Deep South. The web site above indicates that many Blacks found steady, coveted, and valuable jobs in post offices. Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, and others took steps over years to address discriminatory practices in the postal service by instituting programs to provide for greater employment and promotions for Black employees.
By 1928 in Philadelphia, Blacks made up 20% of the post office workers. While segregation existed in many aspects of our everyday lives, segregated facilities were eliminated in many post office facilities. Working side by side, utilizing breakrooms together and postal workers existing as one big happy family was the result. William L. Dawson, President John F. Kennedy’s first pick for postmaster general, was Black. Dawson reluctantly declined the job to remain a member of Congress.
In 1960, the Post Office Department was the largest employer of Black Americans in the country. While Blacks held lower level positions, President Kennedy, in 1961, set forth an ambitious program for advancement. The site recommended above, also indicates that the seeds for gainful employment for Blacks in the postal service were sown well, back in the day.
Ask family members and friends if they worked or know others that worked in the post office in the past. You may hear about mail being delivered to homes twice a day, three cents mail, air mail, Blacks being restricted to handling short envelopes only, Blacks having their having own credit union here in Philadelphia that provided loans for purchasing automobiles and even homes, and the hiring of female postal workers. I know, however, that you will hear rich and inspiring stories of experiences their loved ones and friends had working at the post office; experiences that enabled them to significantly improve their lifestyles and provide for their families. No doubt, they will confirm that working at the post office set the stage for moving into the middle class, back in the day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.